‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW
SEATTLE — An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Snow in the passes is expected, as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported.
Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said to expect heavy rainfall across the region, including western Oregon, through Saturday evening, with the heaviest amounts over the Olympic and Cascade mountains.
Tree damage and some power outages are possible, according to the weather service. A portion of west central Washington, including the Seattle area, is under a flood watch through Saturday afternoon.
Portland’s National Weather Service office warned that high seas and strong winds would make boating conditions hazardous starting Thursday night.
“Attention boaters and mariners: we’re expecting high seas and strong winds the next few days, starting tonight, for the coastal waters of SW WA & NW OR,” the weather service said in a tweet. “It’s a good time to stay on land.”
Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moisture pulled in from the Pacific.
Spokane police officer injured in crash involving two shoplifting suspects
SPOKANE — A Spokane police officer was injured Wednesday evening in a vehicle collision with theft suspects attempting to flee, police said in a news release.
Marlene Pfeiffer, 32, and Stephen Brown, 40, were arrested after crashing their vehicle and taking off on foot. Police said impairment and reckless driving led to the collision.
Police said they received a call at about 9 p.m. that a couple was shoplifting from a business at the Northpointe Plaza shopping center in the 9600 block of North Newport Highway. Police accuse them of stealing $2,000 worth of retail items from a business.
An officer located the vehicle at Haven Street and Queen Avenue in Hillyard and initiated a traffic stop at about 9:15 p.m. That’s when the suspects fled south in the vehicle , police said.
Three minutes later, a police sergeant was involved in a collision with the suspect vehicle near Greene Street and Mission Avenue. The sergeant was transported to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” the police news release said. He has since been released, police spokesperson Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Pfeiffer, who police said is a four-time convicted felon, was wanted on multiple warrants from Kootenai County. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, vehicular assault, accident hit-and-run with injury and attempt to elude, police said.
Brown, who police said is an eight-time convicted felon, had a Department of Corrections warrant for failing to comply with the terms of his release. Brown was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, police said.
Tribes appeal restoration of oil lease on sacred lands
HELENA, Mont. — The cultural leaders of the Blackfeet tribe are appealing a judge’s recent order to reinstate an oil and gas lease that was first issued four decades ago in an area adjacent to Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana.
The appeal filed Tuesday in Washington challenges U.S. District Judge Richard Leon’s Sept. 6 order to the Interior Department to reinstate the lease granted to Solenex LLC, of Louisiana, in 1982 and to issue the company a drilling permit.
Leon ruled then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewel did not have the authority to cancel the lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area in 2016. She had determined the lease was issued illegally.
Leon issued a similar order reinstating a different lease in the area in 2018 that was later overturned on appeal.
The Badger-Two Medicine is the site of the creation story of the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and the Blackfeet Nation in Montana. It is home to wildlife and a source of clean water and the tribes argue its cultural and traditional uses should be protected.
Body found near Spokane River identified as 51-year-old man
SPOKANE — The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who court documents say was bound, gagged, blindfolded and shot before being discovered Oct. 23 near People’s Park.
Andy Hernandez, 51, died of blunt force and asphyxial injuries, the medical examiner said on its website. The office classified the death as a homicide.
A witness told police he was searching for two friends at a nearby camp when he discovered the body at about 4 p.m., according to search warrant documents.
Police officers found the body on a trail between a homeless encampment and the “Mega Church Trail,” a 3-mile track that begins on the south side of Latah Creek and follows the Spokane River almost to the T.J. Meenach Bridge.
Officers reported a pool of blood around Hernandez’s head and a 9 mm shell casing near his feet, as well as footprints around his body.
Hernandez’s hands were bound and had “large amounts” of blood on them from what may have been defensive wounds, court records said. A jacket or sweatshirt covered his head.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.