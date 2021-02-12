Former Boise police officer charged with multiple rapes
BOISE — A former Boise police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.
Scott Wayne McMikle, 58, turned himself in Wednesday night. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and his defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meridian police spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith said the investigation began late last year after someone contacted the department about a series of alleged rapes that happened in 2008. Galbraith said the reported rapes all involved the same victim, who was incapacitated during the assaults.
Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams said McMikle worked for the Boise Police Department for more than three decades, starting in 1983 and retiring as a corporal in 2015.
She said the charges are “serious and concerning.”
“When we learned of the investigation and subsequent warrant being issued, we opened an internal inquiry to review any past complaints involving Mr. McMikle to determine if there are any that require further investigation in light of these allegations,” Williams said.
McMikle was being held at the Ada County jail on Thursday, and was expected to have a video court arraignment the same day.
Seattle police say suspect officers shot didn’t know victims
SEATTLE — Seattle police Thursday said a person suspected of shooting two others Tuesday night in the city’s Central District did not know the victims as police originally stated.
Police said in their online blog that the department initially received and released information indicating a possible relationship between the victims and the suspect, but it now appears there is no connection between them.
The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly shot two people near Jimi Hendrix Park, police said. The victims, who have also not been identified, were found in a parked vehicle, police said. The person then fired at officers and was killed when officers fired back, according to police.
One of the people allegedly shot by the suspect died on the way to the hospital and the other person was hurt. That person’s condition and the names of the officers involved haven’t been made public.
Police released two 911 calls Thursday, the first from 9:16 p.m. Tuesday in which the caller says a man wearing a red hat, black pants and black jacket is in the park shooting. A shooting victim also called 911 and can be heard saying, “We just got shot” and “My friend is dying.”
Police body cameras appear to show the suspect afterward walking toward officers who can be heard yelling, “Drop the gun, Seattle police,” before rapid-fire gunshots are heard.
Troopers bust sports cars racing at high speeds
TACOMA — Authorities say the drivers of three sports cars — a Lamborghini, a BMW and a Porsche — were cited in Pierce County for reckless driving for racing at speeds topping 100 mph.
The three were racing on eastbound Highway 16 on Wednesday night when they flew past troopers who were staged in the area. KOMO reported the drivers were eventually stopped on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
All three were cited for reckless driving and had their vehicles towed to the Washington State Patrol’s impound lot.
Felony case backlog doubles due to virus in Seattle area
SEATTLE — Seattle area prosecutors said the backlog in pending felony cases has doubled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 6,450 felony cases that were awaiting trial as of Wednesday, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office. The office said it typically has an average backlog of 3,250 cases.
The number of backlogged cases involving serious offenses — including murder, rape and domestic violence — has increased from 1,700 before the pandemic to 2,800 now.
The extensive backlog coincided with a 61 percent increase in homicides in Seattle in 2020 compared to the year prior, KOMO-TV reported.
“We set a record for the number of murders in King County,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg told the County Council last week. “It was a very violent year, and our team has been focused on those violent cases.”
Kent bar owner agrees to comply with state COVID-19 rules
KENT, Wash. — Steven Siler, the Kent bar owner who defied Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor dining ban as the state’s coronavirus numbers were spiking again last fall, has agreed to pay a $2,400 fine and comply with the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines going forward.
That ends a showdown that dates back to November when Siler, owner of Stimpy’s Sports Bar & Grill, ignored shutdown orders from Public Health-Seattle & King County and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board by allowing customers to dine in his sports bar during the indoor dining ban in mid-November.
Public Health also cited Siler in December for allowing customers and employees to wander around the bar without masks, the Seattle Times reported. At the time, Siler said he intended to defy the shutdown order and stay open because “this is a survival thing.”