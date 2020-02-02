Idaho Fish and Game frees bull elk tangled in tarp and rope
MONTEVIEW, Idaho — A mature bull elk tangled in a haystack tarp and rope in eastern Idaho has been freed.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists tranquilized the elk Thursday and removed the material from the elk’s antlers.
Fish and Game spokesman James Brower said the elk had been visiting haystacks to eat.
Brower said a rancher spotted the elk and called Fish and Game.
“We are very appreciative because you have to get on these things quick,” he said. “All sorts of things can happen. The quicker we know about it the better.”
Brower said the area has wintering elk that are visiting haystacks, and Fish and Game workers have been hazing them away.
Man gets nearly 29 years for wounding Oregon police officer
SALEM, Ore. — A western Washington man has been sentenced to less than 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer.
Jamie Lee Jimenez, 39, of Salem, received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court.
He was found guilty of premeditated, attempted aggravated murder in December following a stipulated facts trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
Salem Police Officer Michelle Pratt pulled Jimenez over in April and was shot in the left arm, both legs and her back. Her ballistic vest stopped the bullet that hit her back.
Jimenez fled, but was arrested a few hours later at an apartment complex.
Jimenez also pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Woman gets eight years in prison for shooting at Portland police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who broke into a home and hotel in Portland before exchanging gunfire with Portland police in 2018 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Local news media reported that Sarah Michelle Brown was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of burglary. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Friday her sentence takes into account her drug addiction, her mental health then and now, and the risk she put everyone in the area into that day.
Brown had no prior criminal record.
Montana man pleads guilty to blowing up ATM
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man has changed his plea to guilty after he caused an ATM to explode in Missoula.
Guy Culligan, 57, appeared in federal court Thursday to enter the new plea, NBC Montana reported.
He was charged with malicious use of explosive material, authorities said.
Culligan poured gasoline on a First Security Bank ATM and lit it on fire, causing an explosion, authorities said.
Culligan faces as much as 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 14 in Missoula.
Body found in Seattle park identified; death ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The man whose body was found in Matthews Beach Park on Sunday was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Renard Benton, 36.
The Seattle Times reported his death was ruled a homicide from blunt injuries of the head and neck.
Benton’s body was found in Thornton Creek, inside the park, around 11 a.m., police said.