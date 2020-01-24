Jury finds man not guilty in shooting death of Yakima teen
YAKIMA — A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a young man not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy during a drug deal.
Jurors reached their verdict Thursday afternoon in the trial of 19-year-old Cameron Jay Helland following nearly 10 hours of deliberations, the Yakima Herald Republic reported.
Helland was charged with fatally shooting Davontae Mesa at Yakima’s West Valley Community Park in November 2018.
Helland was selling marijuana to Mesa, who grabbed him in a chokehold from the back seat, prompting Helland to shoot him, Helland testified.
BSU sues Mountain West Conference over TV contract
BOISE — Boise State University filed a legal complaint against the Mountain West Conference over a TV contract.
Boise State claimed the Mountain West breached its contract with the school and “violated, nullified and significantly impaired Boise State’s rights” by signing the deal without the university’s approval.
The complaint filed in Idaho District Court also claimed the conference is ending benefits the school negotiated as part of its 2012 deal to stay in the Mountain West, including a $1.8 million annual bonus.
The deal gave Boise State a bigger portion of the conference’s television revenue and allowed the university to negotiate home games separately.
Boise State claimed the conference attempted to end the agreement without the university’s knowledge, while falsely telling university officials the conference would try to obtain a bigger revenue portion for the school.
Montana GOP gubernatorial hopefuls to debate in Billings next Thursday
BILLINGS, Mont. — Republicans seeking to become their party’s nominee for the Montana gubernatorial election meet for the first debate featuring all three candidates next Thursday in Billings.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are scheduled to debate at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The event is sponsored by the Yellowstone County Republicans.
The primary election is June 2.
Fox and Olszewski met for a debate in November that Gianforte did not attend.
Term limits prevent Gov. Steve Bullock from seeking reelection.
Historic Butte building damaged by fire
BUTTE, Mont. — A historic building in Butte that housed two bars and a brewery was badly damaged by fire early Thursday, Butte-Silver Bow fire officials said.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Fire Chief Jeff Miller said the flames were too intense for firefighters to remain in the building, and they fought the blaze from outside.
The roof collapsed and the interior of the building was heavily damaged, officials said. Firefighters were still spraying water on the building at 7 a.m. No one was in the building at the time the fire started, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man who helped kidnap storage warehouse manager gets five years
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of two men who kidnapped a public storage warehouse manager at gunpoint, mistakenly thinking the manager had stolen their nearly 500 pounds of marijuana, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Robert E. Jones issued the sentence for Trent Lamar Knight, 31, after he pleaded guilty in May to distributing marijuana and using a firearm in the course of drug trafficking, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The judge decided to issue a shorter sentence than he gave Knight’s co-defendant, Jody Tremayne Wafer earlier this month, noting Wafer was the ringleader. Wafer was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Knight and Wafer, both of Houston, were led to believe their marijuana had been stolen when it actually had been seized in a secret raid by federal agents.
Authorities identify passenger killed in head-on collision on State Route 7
TACOMA — A 79-year-old killed in a head-on collision on state Route 7 on Monday has been identified.
Soon Chom was a passenger in a Honda Ridgeline traveling south on SR 7 when it was struck by another vehicle near Mashel Prairie Road just after 7 p.m.
Troopers said a 21-year-old Tacoma man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was heading north when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Honda.
Chom was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and pronounced dead.
The Honda’s driver, a 67-year-old Eatonville man, and an 11-year-old child in the backseat were also injured and taken to area hospitals.
Troopers said the cause of the collision was distracted driving on the part of the 21-year-old, but did not specify what distracted him.
He has not been arrested.