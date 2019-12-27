Montana woman ordered to pay $94,000 for elder exploitation
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana judge has ordered a Miles City woman to pay $94,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to exploiting an elderly man whose financial affairs she managed, officials said Thursday.
District Judge Michael Hayworth also gave 60-year-old Del Linda Frost a 10-year suspended prison sentence earlier this month, Attorney General Tim Fox said in a statement.
Fox said Frost siphoned nearly $94,000 from Arthur Yamada between 2014 and 2018 after she was appointed his conservator to handle his financial affairs.
Authorities began investigating after an official at Yamada’s nursing home reported to Miles City police that checks written by Frost for Yamada had bounced.
Frost had emptied Yamada’s checking account, leaving him unable to pay for his care, and closed two certificates of deposits in his name, Fox said.
Yamada died last year at age 97.
As part of the plea deal in October, prosecutors dropped a charge of theft of property by embezzlement against Frost.
Helena conservation worker named Montana firefighter of the year
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighter has been named the state’s 2019 firefighter of the year, a newspaper reports.
Chris Spliethof, 36, of Helena, has served with the department since 2008, local news media reported. Spliethof’s most recent post has been as the acting fire management officer for the Helena area.
Spliethof served as the incident commander for the initial stage of the North Hills Fire in the mountains north of Helena in July.
Spliethof oversaw the fire program at the Central Land Office in Helena, which included examining fires and ordering necessary resources.
“I like working outdoors and it’s a cool job,” Spliethof said. “You’re not in the office all the time, you get to see different states, people are new and every fire is different.”
Idaho’s unemployment rate stays at less than 3 percent
BOISE — Idaho’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9 percent in November.
The Idaho Department of Labor said it’s the fifth straight month at 2.9 percent. The agency also said Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at, or less than, 3 percent for two years.
About 860,000 Idahoans are employed, while about 26,000 are looking for work.
The agency said that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs.
The agency said that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2 percent, followed by financial activities at 4.9 percent.
Montana state parks are offering New Year’s Day hikes
BOZEMAN, Mont. — State parks across Montana will offer guided hikes on New Year’s Day as part of the “First Day Hikes” annual tradition across the U.S.
About 55,000 people walked more than 133,000 miles in state parks nationwide on New Year’s Day last year, according to the National Association of State Park Directors.
This year, among the Montana parks participating, Missouri Headwaters State Park will offer a 3-mile family friendly loop at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
The land had been used for thousands of years by the Bannock, Salish, Shoshone, Crow and Blackfeet tribes, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The Lewis and Clark expedition camped at the site in 1805 on its way to the Pacific Ocean. Later, the land was used by fur traders as a meeting place. It was also where the state’s first flour mill was built. The mill supplied flour to gold miners throughout southwest Montana.
Missouri Headwaters State Park was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960.
Participants can meet at the main picnic grounds near the Gallatin River. The hike will begin at 11 a.m. David Andrus, manager of the 532-acre park, said the event will include hot chocolate and toasted bagels beginning at 10 a.m.
Bend police find Portland teenager in human trafficking case
BEND, Ore. — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl missing from Portland, Ore., has been rescued by Bend police officers who were conducting a human trafficking investigation.
Officers pulled over a stolen car Tuesday as a part of their investigation, local news media reported. Inside were 40-year-old Portland resident Jennifer Johnson and 29-year-old Gresham resident Tyler Ford. The adults were with a teenage girl who was listed as a missing person from Portland.
When police searched the car, they say they found meth, as well as “numerous stolen and forged identification documents.”
Bend Police said they believed the teen, who is now safe, was being groomed for human trafficking purposes.
Johnson and Ford were both taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where they face multiple charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.