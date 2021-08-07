Man pleads guilty to slaying of woman in Spokane area
SPOKANE — A man who strangled a woman in March 2020 and left her nude body on a road in Mead, Wash., pleaded guilty in court to second-degree murder, and second-degree assault in an unrelated case.
The Spokesman-Review reports the sentencing will be in October, but the Spokane County Superior Court prosecutor recommended 29-year-old Robert F. Mead get 16 years in jail with three years of community custody. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with a $50,000 fine. For second-degree assault, the maximum sentence is 10 years and a $20,000 fine.
The assault charge was in relation to an attempted robbery in which Mead stabbed a man in the neck, according to court documents.
Three teens killed, four hurt in vehicle rollover
HARRAH, Wash. — Three teenagers were killed and four others were hurt when the pickup they were riding in Thursday rolled over in central Washington, authorities said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to a postal carrier’s report of an overturned pickup just northwest of Harrah, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The truck’s occupants, who were between ages 16 and 18, were working at a local farm and were on their lunch break, according to the county sheriff’s office. The truck crested a hill on Shields Road and the driver lost control of the pickup, which left the road and rolled onto its top, authorities said.
Three people riding in the bed of the truck were ejected, along with one person riding in the cab of the pickup who did not use a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the people who were in the bed of the truck died, as did the person ejected from the cab, the sheriff’s office said.
A third person riding in the truck bed was flown to a Yakima hospital in serious condition, while the driver and two other people in the cab were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies believe excessive speed was a factor.
Mother charged with murder in twins’ deaths
BREMERTON, Wash. — A Silverdale woman was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children on Friday, after she told investigators she “lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death.”
Sherrie Hill, 55, is charged in the deaths of her 18-year-old twin children, Connor Hill and Chelsea Hill, The Kitsap Sun reported.
Hill was arrested Thursday after she arrived at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale and told employees she was suicidal and her “nonverbal autistic” children were dead in her home.
Hill said she neglected them, that she couldn’t remember the last time she fed them, but denied intending to harm them, according to court documents.
Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis said autopsies were completed Friday but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and return of toxicology tests.
National Guard reservist/teacher wins Washington’s final military vaccine lottery
OLYMPIA — An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Meredith V. said she didn’t know about the lottery when she got vaccinated, The Seattle Times reported. She said she she believes vaccination is the right thing to do, and she wants to see her students in person again.
The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each.
The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren’t included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.
Meredith, who called the win “life-changing,” said she was going to pay off some debts, establish accounts for her daughters’ educations and set some aside for charitible donations.
The state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery was announced in June by Gov. Jay Inslee as a way to get more Washington residents to get the shots.
Inslee has claimed the lottery slowed the decline in vaccinations statewide.
The previous $250,000 prize winners were identified as a Yakima resident, a nursing student from Spokane, a Walla Walla food service worker who almost didn’t return the call and a motorcycle mechanic from South King County.