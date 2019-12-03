Man convicted of making thousands of vulgar calls to women gets prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 50-year-old Oregon man who for years made thousands of anonymous vulgar phone calls to seven women in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported each victim received more than 200 calls from Bob Ugwa in a two-year period; one woman received 1,162 calls from him at all hours.
In June, Ugwa pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and six counts of telephonic harassment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Hannah Horsley saidUgwa typically used multiple cellphones to make the calls and used technology to conceal his caller ID and his identity, which made it impossible to block his calls.
She said it’s unclear why he chose the victims, but Ugwa had previously lived in Pennsylvania.
Ugwa apologized in court Monday, saying it would never happen again.
Seattle police say driver who hit pedestrians was high, had eyes shut
SEATTLE — A second person has died after police say a woman who was driving high with her eyes closed plowed her car into a group of four pedestrians in Seattle last week.
The Seattle Times reported the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed the second death Monday but offered no further details.
A probable cause statement filed in court says the 23-year-old driver, from Brier in Snohomish County, told investigators the crash was intentional and that she had her eyes closed.
Her car was speeding north on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle when it jumped the curb.
Police said she fled the scene, was changing her clothes and “carrying a bush” when she was arrested a few blocks away. They said they believe she was on meth, and she had droopy eyes and was speaking nonsensically.
Lawsuit planned over mold infections at Seattle hospital
SEATTLE — A lawsuit is expected to be filed against Seattle Children’s Hospital in connection with a second aspergillus mold outbreak in the last year.
Local news media reported attorneys for three former patients say they plan to file the lawsuit Monday.
The hospital said that between 2001 and 2014, seven children who were patients developed infections from the mold and five of them died.
Officials said the infections and deaths were thought to be isolated events at the time.
Hospital CEO Jeff Sperring said officials now believe the illnesses were likely caused by air handling systems in operating rooms that failed to remove the mold.
Officials said the hospital is installing a new rooftop air handler and custom, high-efficiency particulate air filters in all 14 operating rooms and adjacent supply areas.
Missoula paraglider dies during competition in Chile
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana smokejumper and paraglider has died of injuries suffered in a crash at a paragliding competition in Chile.
Casey Bedell, owner of Black Bird Paragliding in Missoula, crashed Nov. 28 outside Santiago, Chile.
The Chilean Air Force said search and rescue workers stabilized Bedell and transferred him to a health center, where he died.
Bedell was one of 92 pilots in Santiago for the Pre Paragliding World Cup.
No date has been set for a memorial service.
Marion County rejects hemp drying facility application
SALEM, Ore. — Marion County has rejected an application for a $15.5 million hemp drying and oil-processing facility proposed for a 37-acre farm in Turner, Ore.
The Statesman-Journal reported Jupiter Pharma, an Illinois company registered in Delaware, had asked the county for a conditional-use permit to build the factory on property zoned for exclusive farm use.
In a ruling signed last week, a hearings officer cited multiple problems with the application, including inadequate traffic safety plans, no identified source of water or natural gas, a lack of drainage plans, and no information about noise generation.
In the end though, the hearings officer rejected the application because Jupiter Pharma didn’t yet own the property, so technically could not request the exemption.
Michael Winter, the company’s CEO, said Jupiter Pharma already had decided not to move forward with the site.
Small earthquake hits area near Mount Rainer National Park
PACKWOOD, Wash. — People living near Mount Rainier National Park report they felt a small earthquake that hit the region.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.6 quake hit a spot 13 miles southeast of Packwood, an unincorporated community near the park, at 12:31 p.m. Sunday. The quake had a depth of 0.8 miles.
There were no initial reports of damage.