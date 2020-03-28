SWAT team arrests man on ferry in Washington
TACOMA — A man was arrested on a ferry at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma on weapons violation charges, authorities said.
The Kent Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Valley SWAT responded to the scene and helped with the arrest Thursday, local news media reported.
Guy Bumstead said he witnessed the man’s arrest while he was waiting for the ferry for Vashon Island around 7 p.m.
Multiple white vans and black SUVs rushed to the ferry as it docked, Bumstead said.
At least one flash bang was fired at a pickup truck on the ferry, and SWAT officers allegedly pulled a man from the truck, Bumstead said.
Kent police said the man was booked into the King County Jail.
Warm days being early-season wildfires to Crow Reservation
BILLINGS, Mont. — Crow Agency firefighting officials on Friday banned open burning on the southeastern Montana reservation following a string of small, early-season wildfires.
Fire crews responded to 13 small fires in the past week, including at least three started by children and four sparked by a truck pulling another vehicle on a frontage road along Interstate 90, according to fire officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Crow Agency.
Small fires flared up near Lodge Grass, Wyola, Pryor and Crow Agency, Yellowstone Public Radio reported. A burn just north of the Wyoming border on Sunday spread to 16 acres near Wyola.
Late March brings its own fire season, with warm temperatures and cured grasses creating wildfire conditions before the landscape starts to green up, officials said.
Oregon man gets 42 years for raping, kidnapping, beating woman
SALEM, Ore. — A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison Wednesday for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman.
Cosmo Miles, 46, was found guilty of 17 charges — including rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon — following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Susan Tripp.
He was acquitted on one count of unlawful sexual penetration, the Statesman Journal reported.
Miles, who previously went by the name Cosmo Luey Seal, had been out of prison for a domestic violence assault for only a few months when he was arrested by Salem police in August.
According to court records, he was previously convicted of inflicting injury on his spouse, strangulation, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence assault, among other crimes.
According to court records, the most recent victim met Miles while he was incarcerated. He was released from prison in May 2019.
According to court records, his assaults on the woman at a Salem home took place in a series of attacks.
Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to three girls near a Portland middle school.
Hassan Abdullahi, 20, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a public indecency charge, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Officers responded March 9 to a report of a man lingering near Robert Gray Middle School. The caller said he saw the man walk down a path and then saw three girls head in the same direction, according to police. The witness told police he took a picture when he saw the man come running back and drive away.
Investigators learned the man was waiting in the bushes with his genitals exposed and asked the girls, who were ages 12 and 13, about taking a picture with his phone, police said.
The girls screamed and the man ran off, police said.
Man charged with assaulting teen, posting it on social media
BOW, Wash. — A man was arrested after police say he attacked a 17-year-old boy and posted the attack on social media.
Trevor McCabe, 18, was charged this week in Skagit County Superior Court with assault resulting in great bodily harm, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and tampering with a witness, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
According to court documents, the boy had messaged McCabe on social media and asked for alcohol. McCabe told the boy to come to his house in Bow and bring $30, documents said.
When the boy arrived, documents say McCabe struck him, causing the boy to fall and begin to have a seizure. McCabe continued to assault him while recording the assault and posting it to social media, according to documents.
The boy was taken first to a local hospital and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains in serious condition, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.