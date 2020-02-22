WSP settles with anti-Trump protester for $105,000
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump.
Kieran Moulton Shell claimed in a federal lawsuit filed last year that he was the “victim of a blatantly false pretextual” arrest during pro- and anti-Trump rallies March 4, 2017, in Olympia.
Shell said he was falsely accused of being one of a small group of protesters who assaulted a state trooper. He spent two days in jail and months under the shadow of felony assault charges before the case was dropped because Shell proved he already was in custody — for vandalizing police “do not cross” tape — when the trooper was attacked.
Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the Washington Attorney General’s Office, which defended the State Patrol in the lawsuit, referred settlement questions to the state patrol. Washington State Patrol Communications Director Chris Loftis said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
Dogs rescued from dogfighting ready for adoption
TACOMA — An animal adoption agency in Washington has made 37 dogs available for adoption after they were rescued from a suspected dog-fighting ring last year.
All the dogs are pit bulls, range from a few months old to 5 years old and were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in December, local news media reported Thursday.
The Humane Society started accepting adoption applications Thursday.
“They did come to us malnourished and they were scared,” said Humane Society spokeswoman Victoria Gingrey, adding that they made progress during their two months in the shelter. “These dogs are lovely. They’re very friendly. They’re very social.”
All the dogs were evaluated and will be available once they have been spayed/neutered and standard medical care is completed, Gingrey said.
Police searching for man who killed convenience store clerk
EDMONDS, Wash. — Police in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a 7-Eleven clerk and poses a serious threat to the public.
A customer found the 64-year-old clerk’s body shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in the store off U.S. Highway 99 in Edmonds, according to a statement from the city of Edmonds.
A search for the suspect, with help from canines and officers from Snohomish County, King County and the Washington State Patrol, was fruitless, the city said.
Edmonds police reviewed surveillance video from inside the store and released a still photo of the suspect. The man had his jacket hood up and face covered when he entered the store.
Anyone with information about the man or the shooting is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department at (425) 771-0200.
Hearing to decide if teen can face adult charges in killing of 12-year-old nephew
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A hearing is set next month to determine if a 14-year-old West Yellowstone, Mont., boy can be charged as an adult in the beating death of his 12-year-old nephew.
The defendant is charged in Youth Court with felony deliberate homicide in the Feb. 3 death of James “Alex”Hurley. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, an autopsy found.
District Judge John Brown scheduled a transfer hearing on March 5. The Associated Press is not using the defendant’s name because he is a juvenile.
Hurley’s grandparents, Patricia Batts and James Sasser Jr., also face deliberate homicide charges.
Investigators found evidence, including videos, that indicated Hurley’s grandparents and his 14-year-old uncle regularly abused him, court records said.
The uncle said he and Batts took turns being duct-taped to Hurley to keep him from running away at night, investigators said.
The 14-year-old also acknowledged kicking Hurley in the head multiple times in the 24 to 36 hours before his death, charging documents said.
Washington man arrested in connection with California woman’s death
RENTON, Wash. — A 23-year-old Renton man, arrested in Clallam County on Wednesday evening, is accused of killing his girlfriend, whose body was found on Valentine’s Day in the Olympic National Forest.
The Seattle Times reported the body of the 21-year-old woman from San Pablo, Calif., was found Feb. 14 off of a Forest Service arterial road south of Blyn, Wash., according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives determined that she had “succumbed to injuries as a result of homicidal violence,” the report said.
They also learned that the victim had been in an intimate relationship with the suspect and that he had picked up the victim from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff’s detectives placed the suspect under surveillance and arrested him Wednesday.
The man is not being named at this time because he has not yet been charged in connection with the death.