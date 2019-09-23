Officials say Montana superfund site reaches cleanup milestones
KALISPELL, Mont. — Officials say a northwest Montana Superfund site has reached two major milestones as part of the ongoing cleanup of a former aluminum plant.
The Daily Inter Lake reported Saturday the Anaconda Aluminum Company facility near Columbia Falls has undergone demolition and salvage of its major above-ground structures.
The Environmental Protection Agency said human health and ecological risk assessments were also completed on the site at the base of Teakettle Mountain.
Officials say the $60 million assessment cost is being paid by Glencore AG, a global-commodities trading company based in Switzerland that purchased the plant in 1999.
An EPA official said the federal agency and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have overseen all parts of the project.
Army Corps awards Columbia River jetty repair contract
ASTORIA, Ore. — The federal government has awarded a $140 million contract for repair of a jetty that protects the mouth of the Columbia River.
The Astorian reported heavy marine contractor J.E. McAmis was awarded the contract to repair the South Jetty over five years.
The company will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons of rock along the 6-mile jetty.
The work will be the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of jetties protecting the mouth.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the river’s jetties, pile dikes and shipping channel.
McAmis is based in Chico, Calif., and maintains a large yard in Longview, Wash.
Signature companies sue initiative sponsors over payments
SPOKANE — Owners of signature companies that helped the One Washington Equality Campaign initiative get to the legislature are suing the effort’s sponsors, claiming they have not been paid.
The Spokesman-Review of Spokane reported the One Washington Equality Campaign owes more than $1 million to companies it hired.
Signature companies usually are paid up front. They agreed to a promissory note for the campaign to change Washington’s affirmative action laws.
The Washington Legislature passed the initiative but opponents forced the law onto the ballot with Referendum 88.
A new organization, the Washington Fairness Coalition, is backing the initiative’s goals with support from the Labor Council and others.
Labor Council communications director David Groves said the coalition is separate from One Washington and doesn’t owe signature companies any money.
Witnesses detain man suspected of kidnapping attempt at mall
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 49-year-old man was detained after an apparent kidnapping attempted at the Vancouver Mall in Vancouver, Wash.
Television station KOIN reported the man on Saturday grabbed a 14-year-old and attempted to drag the child out of the mall.
The victim fought back, and the suspect ran.
Vancouver police say witnesses chased down the suspect and held him until officers arrived.
The teen was not hurt.
The suspect was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and felony harassment. Police say he has a prior conviction for kidnapping.