Elk hunter, 79, found dead in southeastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — Authorities say a missing elk hunter has been found dead in eastern Idaho.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 79-year-old Paul Schiffman of Oakley was found Friday morning following an aerial search.
Schiffman’s family on Thursday reported him overdue and said he last contacted them at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities said cellphone records showed Schiffman’s last location about 4 miles north of Soda Springs.
Searchers were unable to locate Schiffman on Thursday, but found his vehicle Friday with the help of a helicopter.
Ground searchers located his body a short time later.
The sheriff’s office said Schiffman had harvested an elk and was beginning to process the animal when it appears he suffered a medical condition that he did not survive.
Man who attacked woman at Oregon yoga studio gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 40-year-old man who attacked a woman as she prepared for a yoga class in downtown Portland has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Jerry Dessources knocked on the studio’s door, asked to sign up for the class and then attacked the woman on Jan. 4, 2018.
The Multnomah County District Attorney said the woman kicked, punched and scratched at Dessources, who continued to assault her, punching her in the face. She broke free when he loosened his grip after she told him the yoga class was about to begin.
Portland police arrested Dessources a few hours after the attack.
Court documents said Dessources was indicted, but was sent to the Oregon State Hospital for treatment after the court found him mentally unfit to stand trial. He returned from the hospital to face the charges this year.
Woman sentenced for stabbing man accused of child abuse
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Great Falls woman who stabbed a man accused of child molestation has been sentenced to 10 years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with eight years suspended.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Tracy Bossie was sentenced Friday for the November 2016 attack on Wallace Bossie Jr., who was charged with four counts of child sexual abuse for allegedly molesting two young boys over the span of more than a decade. Tracy Bossie pleaded no contest to assault with a weapon.
Her attorney stressed that the case was “replete with extreme mitigation,” but the judge questioned how the court could allow citizens to take the law into their own hands.
Wallace Bossie received a 15-year deferred prosecution agreement in April 2018.
Disbarred lawyer gets five years for another fraud
SEATTLE — A disbarred lawyer has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud — more than a decade after serving time in a different case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said 47-year-old John Alderson served more than three years in prison for a 2003 fraud conviction. But in 2014 Alderson began a long-running scheme to cheat a romantic partner he met online.
Alderson lied to the partner about his background, and he moved in with the partner in 2015. He opened credit cards in the partner’s name and spent some of the money on plastic surgery.
Prosecutors said he also cheated relatives. He admitted defrauding his victims of $262,000.
U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued the sentence Friday.