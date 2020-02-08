One-eyed Montana hawk found safe after going missing
KALISPELL, Mont. — A one-eyed hawk that went missing after a weekend windstorm knocked over its enclosure at a rehabilitation facility in western Montana has been found safe.
Bird rehabilitator Kari Gabriel climbed the ladder of a Kalispell Fire Department bucket truck with a firefighter who used a net to capture the bird in a tree Thursday, NBC Montana reported.
In a Facebook post, Gabriel said Hawkeye was dining on her favorite food — beef heart.
Gabriel realized Hawkeye was missing when she found her cage overturned Feb. 1. Gabriel, who runs a program called the Montana Bird Lady, asked the public for help searching for the hawk.
The bird was spotted several times and after several chases Thursday, Hawkeye stayed in one spot long enough to be captured.
Gabriel took in Hawkeye after the bird was hit by a car in 2014. The hawk could not be released back into the wild because she is missing an eye and is partly blind in the other.
Health official says majority of Idaho adults are overweight
BOISE — An official with Idaho’s public health districts said Friday that 63.5 percent of adults in the state are overweight, a 10 percent increase over the past two decades.
Russell Duke also told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee that 30 percent of third graders are overweight and risk early problems with diabetes and high blood pressure.
Duke said 250,000 adults in Idaho smoke, and vaping has overtaken smoking among young people.
Duke was before the committee representing the state’s seven health districts, which are not state agencies. However, employees take part in the state retirement system.
The districts are seeking a budget of about $13 million, about $2.5 million more than recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little.
Forest Service lowers price for Oregon wilderness permits
SALEM, Ore. — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected.
The Statesman-Journal reported the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer.
That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from more than 13,000 public comments.
The permit system is intended to limit overcrowding and environmental damage in 450,000 acres of Oregon’s most beautiful but fragile backcountry.
Permits will go on sale at Recreation.gov beginning April 7 and be required from May 22 to Sept. 25, even though some key questions about the system still need to be finalized.
Investigators call Oregon restaurant fire suspicious
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A fire that destroyed Troutdale restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe has been deemed suspicious, investigators said.
Corbett Fire District 14 said Thursday that the fire that destroyed the restaurant Jan. 17 remains under investigation and that the cause has yet to be determined, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Fire district officials said they would not disclose the circumstances but said they would continue working to determine the fire’s cause.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 5 a.m. and found the entire second floor of the restaurant ablaze. The first floor had high heat and heavy smoke damage.
Investigators said they believe the losses total more than $1 million. The restaurant was a total loss.
Idaho man charged with shooting courthouse doors
CALDWELL — A 24-year-old man is accused of shattering two glass doors at the Canyon County Courthouse with a shotgun Jan. 30, according to Caldwell police.
Josue Beltran of Caldwell was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Friday by Boise officers, police said. Beltran, who was taken into custody without incident, is being held in the Ada County Jail.
That same day, the 24-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and malicious injury to property — both of which are felony offenses.
Police said surveillance footage showed Beltran driving to the front of the courthouse about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. He then fired a shotgun from his vehicle at the front doors. At the time of the incident, multiple Canyon County deputies were inside the building, but no one was injured.
After his arrest, police said officers executed a search warrant at Beltran’s Caldwell home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, which is believed to be the firearm used in the alleged shooting.