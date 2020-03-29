Little signs bill loosening restrictions on concealed carry
BOISE — Visitors to Idaho 18 and older who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.
The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday, according to information on his website.
Idaho residents 18 and older are allowed to carry a concealed handgun within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training following a law that went into place last summer.
The legislation signed by Little extends that to legal residents of the United States and U.S. armed services members.
Backers said the measure clears up confusion when people travel from rural areas to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas.
Opponents said allowing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon without any required training within city limits is a bad idea and could lead to shootings.
Suspicious substance found in Oregon prison mail
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — An administration building at an Oregon prison was evacuated Friday when workers found an envelope in the mail room with an unknown substance inside.
The mail room at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was secured after the envelope was found Friday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Team, the Oregon State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were on site to evaluate the powder for any hazardous substances.
Seven employees were in the mail room at the time and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Mail room employees are critical to operating safe and secure institutions because they help keep drugs and other contraband out of the state’s prisons, the agency said.
It’s the third time that the administration building has been evacuated in recent months, officials said.
The prison houses approximately 1,200 adults.
Police: One dead in police shooting south of Salem, Ore.
SALEM, Ore. — A person has died in a shooting involving police late Thursday on Interstate 5 south of Salem, troopers say.
The Salem Police Department said during a traffic stop late Thursday an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the troopers. The involved Oregon State Police troopers weren’t injured, police said. William Floyd of Oregon City, Ore., died at the scene, according to police.
No information about the circumstances of the shooting — including what the person is suspected of doing — has been released.
The involved troopers have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. It wasn’t immediately clear how many troopers were involved.
States shut recreational Columbia River salmon, steelhead fisheries
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon fishery managers closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River on Thursday night to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily halting recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide, the Astorian reported.
Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations, fishery managers said. Other fisheries in Oregon — as well as fishing for species other than salmon and steelhead on the Columbia River — remain unchanged.
The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not currently carry implications for other fisheries — commercial or recreational.
State fishery managers are continually evaluating the situation, said Chris Kern, deputy fish division administrator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“It’s new to close down fisheries because of a pandemic,” he said. “Closures are usually due to the condition of the fish stocks, whether we’ve met catch limits or some other metric.”
Feds fast-track foreign farmworkers’ return
SALEM, Ore. — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier this week as more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border.
The U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview, the Capital Press reported.
After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico because of the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H-2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver.
It then broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.