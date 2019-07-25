Washington rolls out same-day voter registration ahead of primary election
SEATTLE — Washington is rolling out same-day voter registration for the primary election next month.
The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that residents for the first time will be able to register or update their existing registrations at county auditor or elections offices until the end of the primary period Aug. 6.
The new state law allows people to register by mail or online until eight days before an election. The state previously cut off mail and online registrations at the 29-day mark.
The state also requires counties to operate voting centers in cities of more than 100,000 people during presidential elections.
Several voting centers are opening in the Seattle area, despite not being a presidential-election year.
King County Elections Director Julie Wise said officials are testing the concept this year.
Massive manure spill discharges waste into northwestern Oregon’s Tillamook Bay
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A manure spill at the Port of Tillamook Bay has discharged about 300,000 gallons of treated liquid waste into waterways in the area.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday the manure had been held in an anaerobic digester tank, which breaks down dung into biogas that can be used for electricity and fertilizer for farms and agriculture.
Lauren Wirtis, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said anaerobic digestion creates fewer pathogens and makes the manure less harmful than raw sewage.
State officials are conducting tests on water samples from Tillamook Bay and a tributary of the Tillamook River.
They have yet to shut down Tillamook Bay or impose restrictions on commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting.
The spill was discovered Monday.
Suit against central Washington city alleges harassment, wrongful termination
WAPATO, Wash. — Two former city of Wapato employees have filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging wrongful termination, intimidation and harassment.
The Yakima-Herald reported the lawsuit was filed in Yakima County Superior Court earlier this month by former city clerk Cindy Goodin and former clerk treasurer Robin Cordova.
The suit says Goodin sent messages to Wapato Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa in December 2018 with concerns that former City Administrator Juan Orozco was engaging in theft, fraud, sexual harassment, and waste and misuse of government resources. The lawsuit says Alvarez-Roa fired her by text 17 minutes later.
The lawsuit says Cordova told Orozco and Alvarez-Roa she was going to report Goodin’s concerns to the state auditor’s office. Cordova said she was ostracized to the extent that she required medical leave and then she was fired.
A lawyer for the city said the city is confident that it acted lawfully in terminating their employment.