Dog reunited with owner nine days after running away from crash
KALISPELL, Mont. — A dog that was missing for nine days after a vehicle crash in Montana has been reunited with his Washington owner.
Liz Smith, who lives outside Seattle, told the Daily Inter Lake that her chihuahua-pug mix named Hank jumped out of an open door after Smith and her mother crashed into a rock wall on U.S. Highway 93 on Feb. 5.
Smith, police officials and volunteers searched for the dog, which was found Friday in the town of Lakeside.
Hank had lost 6 pounds and was missing the sweater he had been wearing, but was otherwise OK.
“It’s just a miracle,” Smith said, who said she adopted the dog after he was rescued from flooding in Georgia in 2018.
Washington State Patrol may return to Yakama Nation roads
YAKIMA — Washington State Patrol troopers could resume regular patrols on state highways within Yakama Nation’s borders in the coming months.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs officials have approved an agreement to cross-commission State Patrol troopers, allowing them to stop and detain Yakama Nation citizens as part of their regular duties, the Yakima Herald reported.
The state patrol could begin working again inside Yakima Nation borders in 60 to 90 days, an official said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap received special commissions for Yakima Nation, but permission for the state patrol has been withheld because of liability and jurisdiction issues with federal officials.
In April 2016, Yakama Nation reclaimed much of the criminal and civil jurisdiction for tribal citizens within the borders of its 2,031-square mile reservation in southwestern Washington.
The exceptions are felony crimes handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or juvenile felony cases overseen by state courts, a police official said.
Police: Burglary ring targeted marijuana businesses
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Portland, Ore., and Salem, Ore., seized firearms, marijuana and cash and made at least one arrest after breaking up a burglary ring that apparently targeted state-legal marijuana busisnesses, authorities said.
The ring was working in Oregon and southwest Washington, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.
Authorities said they seized 16 firearms, $33,000 in cash, 30 pounds of marijuana and other items during the police operation in Salem on Friday. Also seized were six pounds of hash oil, a marijuana concentrate, and burglary tools.
Authorities have not disclosed further information because of the ongoing investigation.
Person injured when propane tanks explode in homeless camp
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — One person was injured when several small propane tanks exploded at a homeless camp in Bellingham, police said.
Local news media reported Bellingham Firefighters reported the fire just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Barkley and Brandywine, officials said. There they found several small propane tanks had exploded with several more threatened nearby.
One person there was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries was not given.
Investigators haven’t said yet exactly how the explosions were triggered.
Judge orders Tacoma officials to get public records training
TACOMA — City of Tacoma department heads will get court-ordered public records training after a recent ruling in a lawsuit against the city.
The News Tribune reported public records activist Arthur West sued the city in 2016, arguing that it failed to provide records related to Puget Sound Energy’s planned liquefied natural gas plant on the Tacoma Tideflats.
Judge Frank Cuthbertson ordered the city to pay $36,800 in penalties for negligently failing to disclose a fire protection study and a siting report.
Cuthbertson also ordered the records training.
He said additional public records training for all city department heads is needed so they know the “importance of a clear and consistent process of compliance with the Public Records Act.”
‘Mystery’ fire destroys golf clubhouse in Bigfork
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities were investigating a fire that destroyed the clubhouse at a country club in Bigfork.
Eagle Bend membership chairman Jim Fagan II said it’s a mystery to him how the fire started early Sunday, the Daily Inter Lake reported. The club and restaurant were closed over the weekend.
“The club is open Monday through Friday and there are generally one or two staff members there if members want to stop in to check on billing or have questions,” Fagan said. “But generally, it is closed on weekends this time of year.”
The fire burned for about 3½ hours before firefighters had it under control. Nobody was injured.