State agency reports vaping-related illness has put 10 people in Idaho in hospital
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says 10 people have been hospitalized with vaping-related illnesses.
Boise news media reported health officials said no single substance has been associated with the cases.
The illnesses are marked by respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.
Nationwide, roughly 33 people have died and nearly 1,900 people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those numbers are expected to rise because of a lag in reporting.
At least three horses found dead on Oregon property
CRESWELL, Ore. — Court documents say at least three dead horses were found on the property near Creswell where 61 horses were seized last week.
The Register-Guard reported a newly filed search warrant affidavit made available Monday in Lane County Circuit Court found that some of the horses that were seized at the DeLeonardo Training Center were eating their own feces and wooden posts.
The affidavit says additional deceased horses are expected to be found on the property.
Gwenyth Davies has been arrested and cited in lieu of custody for felony second-degree animal neglect.
Since then, owners of the horses, which Davies boarded on her property, have come forward, frustrated that Lane County is holding their animals as criminal evidence instead of returning them to their rightful owners. The Oregon Humane Society said the process to identify the owners and return the horses could take weeks or months.
Sheriff: Assault, robbery at restaurant a hoax
SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a reported robbery and assault at a SeaTac restaurant was a hoax in an effort for the people involved to obtain visas that are available to some crime victims.
Local news media reported SeaTac police originally released information that at least two men tied up customers at Bob’s Burgers n’ Teriyakis on Oct. 19, then demanded money from them and sexually assaulted two female customers.
King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said Monday that the stories from those involved didn’t align.
The sheriff’s office is looking into possible criminal charges for false reporting. Johanknecht said she hasn’t seen this kind of situation in her career.
The son of the owner of Bob’s Burgers n’ Teriyakis said Monday he and his mother, who is the owner, are cooperating with the investigation.
Suit: School district failed to protect against sex assault
PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of a former ninth-grader at Sandy High School has filed a $450,000 lawsuit against the Oregon Trail School District, alleging the district failed to protect her daughter from being sexually assaulted.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the girl, who was 15 at the time, has autism and other conditions that “made her more susceptible to being a target of ridicule and harm by other students,” according to the lawsuit filed last month in Clackamas County Circuit Court.
The suit says she was learning at a third-grade educational level and was taught in a “confined, one-on-one classroom setting” through the district’s special education program.
The suit alleges that in October 2017, educators changed the girl’s educational plan to allow her to interact “with the general student population in regular education classes.”
The suit claims shortly after that, another student told her to meet him in a bathroom, where he sexually assaulted her.
Julia Monteith, the district’s communications director, said the district’s legal counsel “is aware of the claim and will work with the family’s representatives.”
Paper mill reopens, 120 employees hired
WEST LINN, Ore. — A 130-year-old paper mill in West Linn is back open, two years after its abrupt closure.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the newly formed Willamette Falls Paper Co. restarted two months ago and is now trying out new classes of paper made from pulp and agricultural waste instead of wood.
The mill said Monday it plans to begin commercial production of coated and uncoated papers by mid-month.
The plant closed in October 2017, citing “unforeseeable events” that reduced available pulp for making paper. The shutdown cost 250 millworkers their jobs.
Earlier this year, Clark County investor Ken Peterson made a “multimillion-dollar” investment to get the mill operational again.
Willamette Falls originally planned to hire 85 at the restarted mill, but now employs 120, according to Phil Harding, the mill’s director of technology and sustainability.
Of the first 101 employees, Harding said 97 had worked at the mill prior to its closure.