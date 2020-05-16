Oregon fines salon $14,000 after reopening against governor’s virus order
SALEM, Ore. — A hair salon in Salem will be fined $14,000 after reopening against Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, known as OSHA, is fining salon owner and stylist Lindsey Graham specifically, requiring that she and her independently contracted stylists close until approved to reopen.
Once she receives the notice, expected next week, Graham will have three days to close doors. If not, she could be fined again.
“(Graham) is unquestionably operating in violation of the governor’s executive order, designed to protect workers and the public,” Aaron Corvin with OSHA told the Statesman Journal.
He said the penalty reflects both the nature of the violation and the employer’s willful decision to violate the law.
The downtown salon reopened May 5 in defiance of Brown’s order that such businesses must remain closed to avoid making the COVID-19 pandemic worse.
Earlier this week, Brown denied reopening applications from Marion County, home to Salem, and Polk County because of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations.
If Graham’s license is revoked, she said she would fight it and sue. Her attorneys are challenging the OSHA fines.
Oregon man gets 25 years for killing three teens in DUI crash
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for driving drunk, speeding through a red light and killing three teens in a crash.
Juan Rodriguez-Palacios, 26, was sentenced Thursday for the crash that killed 19-year-old Trinity Watt of Salem, 19-year-old Madison Capobianco of Salem, and 18-year-old Makayla Tryon of Keizer, the Statesman Journal reported.
Last week, Rodriguez-Palacios was convicted of three counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI and two counts of third-degree assault following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Thomas Hart.
Hart found Rodriguez-Palacios guilty on all charges, despite the defense’s arguments that Rodriguez-Palacios had committed the less-severe crimes of second-degree manslaughter.
Watt was driving her friends Capobianco and Tryon for a quick snack run the night of June 2.
She proceeded into an intersection with the right-of-way when Rodriguez-Palacios, who was driving at about 85 mph, plowed into Watt’s vehicle.
His blood-alcohol content was later tested to be 0.239 percent — almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
All three teens died at the scene.
Two of Rodriguez-Palacios’ passengers were also injured.
Jail employee accused in plot to smuggle drugs to inmates
EVERETT, Wash. — A corrections employee at the Snohomish County Jail and eight inmates have been arrested in connection with a plot to smuggle narcotics into the jail, sheriff’s officials said.
Alexis Wafstet, 44, who has worked at the jail since 2014, has been placed on administrative leave, said Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged smuggling was discovered after other corrections staff became aware of possible narcotics coming into the Snohomish County Jail on May 3, the (Everett) Daily Herald reported.
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force then launched an investigation into the source of the drugs entering the jail.
Wafstet was identified as a possible suspect during the investigation and she told investigators she had a controlled substance at her home, O’Keefe said.
She turned over a package wrapped in what appeared to be a disposable glove with heroin, buprenorphine and unidentified pills, O’Keefe said.
Wafstet was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail this week on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. She has since posted bond and was released. It wasn’t immediately known if she had retained a lawyer to comment on her behalf.
Suspects arrested in two southern Montana killings
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities in south central Montana say they have taken suspects into custody following two Friday morning homicides.
There was no indication of any connection between the two cases, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Billings police reported a 33-year-old man died from gunshot wounds following a shooting on the west side of the city at approximately 2 a.m.
A 62-year old man was taken into custody later in the morning for suspected deliberate homicide, police said.
At roughly 6 a.m. in Ballantine, a community about 25 miles east of Billings, an adult woman was reported killed at a trailer court, Linder said.
A 37-year-old man who lived near the victim was taken into custody and booked into the county jail on charges including deliberate homicide, he said.
The victims were not immediately identified and, in both cases, investigations were ongoing.