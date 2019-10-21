Montana deputy killed by sliding patrol vehicle on icy road
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Authorities say a Montana deputy has been killed in a vehicle accident on an icy mountain road while responding to a report of a stranded vehicle.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported 31-year-old Deputy Jake Allmendinger died Saturday in Bozeman.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office in Bozeman said Allmendinger and Deputy Ryan Jern were responding to a call in the Bridger Mountains around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
The department said their Chevrolet Tahoe slid backward on icy roads caused by a passing storm. Allmendinger exited the driver’s side and became trapped under the vehicle.
Authorities said Jern and personnel from the sheriff’s office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, and Bridger Canyon Fire Department assisted in transporting Allmedinger to a hospital.
Montana commission seeks input on trapping rules
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has requested information about closed roads or trail areas used for animal trapping so the panel can consider possible restrictions on the areas.
The Independent Record reported the commission has asked staff in each of the seven Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks regions to solicit public feedback on road setbacks.
Officials said regulations require trappers to set traps a certain distance away from trails and roads open to wheeled vehicles to prevent conflicts with people or pets.
Trapping opponents have testified that trapping on or near closed roads presents a public safety risk.
Trappers said many of the roads in question are remote and seldom used by people, but are often used by animals such as wolves.
Sea-Tac increases security in anticipation of protest
SEATTLE — Authorities at Sea-Tac International Airport increased security in anticipation of a protest Saturday but disruptions to passengers didn’t materialize.
KOMO-television reported a group called Emerald City Antifa announced members would protest at the United Airlines ticket because of the airline’s partnership with Turkish Airlines.
Protesters said they were unhappy with Turkey’s military actions.
In response, King County Sheriff deputies were on standby at the light rail station and other uniformed officers were plentiful throughout the airport.
Some sky bridges were shut down and several terminal entrances were closed.
The Port of Seattle blocked protesters from demonstrating inside the terminal because they did not apply for a permit.
A handful of protesters made a brief appearance on a parking garage directly across from the terminal and unveiled banners.
Boise police say suspect who pointed weapon was shot, killed
BOISE — Boise police say a suspect who pointed a weapon at officers was shot and killed.
KTVB reported the police shooting occurred Sunday morning near North Clover Drive and West State Street.
The name and gender of the person killed was not immediately released.
Police said officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in the area.
Police said that when officer arrived, the person pointed a weapon, which was not specified.
Multiple officers fired and the suspect died.
Leaking pipe in Northeast Portland releases sewage
PORTLAND, Ore. — A sewer pipe in Northeast Portland leaked an estimated 1,000 gallons of untreated sewer water into an embankment.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services plugged the leak Saturday near I-84 and Northeast 21st Avenue.
The 1,000 gallons is a rough estimate.
Bureau spokeswoman Diane Dulken said crews believe the pipe has seeped for some time, and it’s impossible to determine the exact volume.
A complaint of a foul odor prompted a search.
The bureau oversees 2,500 miles of sewer and stormwater pipe. Dulken said a third of the city’s sewer pipes are 80 years old or older.
The bureau is designing a project to make urgent repairs to 3,600 feet of sewer pipes in downtown Portland at high risk of collapse.