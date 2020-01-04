Oil refinery cancels portion of Washington state project over concerns over xylene
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — County commissioners in Washington have settled a legal battle with an oil refinery and environmental groups arguing against plans to produce xylenes for shipment overseas.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners signed the agreement Monday, ending part of a three-part project by Marathon Anacortes Refinery, the Skagit Valley Herald reported Tuesday.
The completed project would have reduced the sulfur content of its fuel products, reduced vessel emissions and produced xylenes often used in the manufacturing of plastics, officials said.
The refinery canceled the xylene portion of the project after completing the part of the project that allowed it to reduce the amount of sulfur in its fuel products, refinery officials said. The refinery is expected to continue with construction of a marine vapor emission control system at its docks, officials said.
The project was part of a larger $400 million Clean Products Upgrade Project that was first proposed in 2014, officials said.
Some environmental groups raised concerns about the possible production of xylene, saying it could increase the number of vessel trips, raise the risk of chemical spills and threaten the local orca population.
Breathing xylene vapors could cause dizziness, nausea and death in severe cases, health officials said.
Woman sentenced for drug sales, murder-for-hire dismissed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A western Montana woman who was initially indicted on a murder-for-hire charge was sentenced Wednesday to just more than three years in federal prison for drug distribution.
Judith Johanna Cossette, 67, of Kalispell was indicted in April on allegations she promised payment to someone to kill another person in March 2019, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said. No other details about those allegations appear in court records.
Cossette pleaded guilty in September to selling 19 oxycodone pills to an undercover agent, also in March, with guarantees she could provide a steady supply of the opioid pain medication for six months, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors agreed to drop the murder-for-hire charge as part of the plea agreement.
Cossette was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula and was taken into custody. She faces three years of supervised release after she serves her prison sentence.
No arrest made in Missoula stabbing after self-defense claim
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officers haven’t made any arrests in a fatal stabbing in Missoula after the suspect made a self-defense claim, Missoula police said.
Benjamin Mousso, 18, of the Hamilton area died late Wednesday after being stabbed several times near a restaurant close to the Southgate Mall in Missoula, the Missoula County sheriff’s office said Friday.
All the involved parties have been interviewed, police said Thursday.
“No arrests have been made due to our statutory obligation to investigate claims of self-defense, as alleged in this case,” police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a statement.
The investigation continues and police will turn over their findings to the county attorney’s office to determine whether any charges will be filed.
Officials identify Billings woman killed before car crash
BILLINGS, Mont. — Yellowstone County officials have released the name of a Billings woman who investigators say was beaten to death before her body was found in a crashed sport utility vehicle driven by her husband.
The body of Celia Scheihing, 72, was found in the crash Tuesday afternoon near Billings, Coroner Rich Hoffman said. An autopsy determined she was already dead when the SUV crashed into a power pole and that she likely died earlier Tuesday, police Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement.
Scheihing’s husband was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. He has not yet appeared in court.
The Montana Highway Patrol is aiding with the investigation.
Idaho tracks closed by derailment could open today
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Crews hope to have track closed by derailed train in northern Idaho open by Saturday morning.
The lead engine in Wednesday’s derailment began leaking diesel fuel into the Kootenai River. Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed in the remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line. There were no injuries.
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Thursday that crews have rerailed the six cars. One car had a load of steel while the five others were empty. One locomotive is still in the river, Melonas said, adding railway officials will determine the best way to get it out of the water. Boundary County Emergency Management, BNSF Railway Company, Idaho State Police, Boundary County Sheriff, EMS and Fire responded to the scene.
Melonas said the derailment was caused by a rock slide. The only access to the area is by train or boat, he said. Forty trains use the track daily, including company freights and Amtrak passenger trains traveling between Seattle and Chicago, Melonas said.