Fourth small earthquake in three days shakes up the Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — An earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude reported Wednesday southeast of Seattle near Maple Valley is the fourth small quake in the Puget Sound area in the past three days, officials said.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the latest quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, a small earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was reported near Carnation, one day after a smaller magnitude 2.2 quake was reported in the same location Monday. The Carnation quakes came after a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded about four miles from Monroe early Monday.
Lawsuit: Lakewood K-9 officer had dog attack man in custody
SEATTLE — A Pierce County man has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against a Lakewood police K-9 handler and his supervisors, claiming the officer had his dog, K-9 Rock, attack him after he had been taken into custody.
Adrian Sims, 42, said he had surrendered to Lakewood K-9 Officer James Syler and two Pierce County deputies after fleeing a domestic disturbance in Bonney Lake the night of Oct. 12, 2017, and was in handcuffs when he was bitten. The lawsuit alleges he suffered “serious bite wounds to his arms, leg, torso, neck and stomach.”
Syler and Lakewood Police Department have been sued five times since 2011 for incidents involving police dogs and alleged excessive use of force, resulting in settlements and medical payments totaling almost $300,000, the Seattle Times reported.
One person injured and one arrested following stabbing in Portland
PORTLAND — A woman has been arrested after police say she forced her way into the Portland apartment Wednesday of someone with whom she was in a relationship, stabbed the person, and then barricaded herself inside, police said.
KOIN reported authorities received a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the Southwestern area of the city around 7:45 a.m.
When police arrived, they found one victim with a stab wound, who was taken to the hospital, and learned the woman was still armed with a knife and inside the apartment.
Police closed down multiple streets and negotiated with her until she came out about two hours later and was taken into custody.
Shadea Stewart, 32, of Portland, has been booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center, the Portland Police Bureau said later Wednesday.
Montana man dies in trailer fire in mobile home park south of Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man died in a trailer fire in a mobile home park south of Great Falls, Cascade County officials said.
Gary Lewis Brockway, 58, died Monday, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. An autopsy showed signs of smoke inhalation. Other tests are pending, Slaughter said Wednesday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Jay Jarrett said initially they did not believe anyone was in the trailer. Brockway’s body was found later Monday. Officials could not determine the cause of the fire, ABC FOX Montana reported.
Federal prison in Sheridan, Ore., sees a spike in COVID-19 cases
SHERIDAN, Ore. — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem, officials said.
Officials confirmed Tuesday that Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. By Wednesday, the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Colleen Samuel, whose son Robert Benham is serving a seven-year sentence there for bank robbery, said conditions have been deteriorating and that he is concerned for his health and safety.
Benham, 55, told his mom some inmates have been put in a COVID-19 unit housed in a prison gymnasium where they have to lay on their bunks all day.
Farrah Silver, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, said the facility has had to find “alternate housing and spacing for social distancing, as well as quarantine and isolation purposes,” but that inmates have not been restricted to their bunks.
Five teenagers injured in Kelso, Wash., crash
KELSO, Wash. — Five teenagers were injured, including at least two who were airlifted with critical injuries, following a crash in Kelso.
KOIN reported that during the crash, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, the car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car.
The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.”
Two Lifeflight helicopters took two of the teenagers to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., and the three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.