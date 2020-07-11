Oregon school district committee member resigns following racist remarks
WEST LINN, Ore. — A West Linn school district committee member has resigned after making racist comments during a podcast, the district said Friday.
Doris Wehler, who has served on the Long Range Planning Committee for the district since 2001, was asked to resign after her comments on a podcast called “The Horrible Deplorable Show,” the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
During the 68-minute podcast, Wehler said “some rioters and Antifa need to be killed” for tearing down statues and monuments. She questioned why Spanish was taught in schools, saying immigrants to the United States should learn English and asked, “How do we get the Black community to stop having babies that have no fathers?” in a discussion about violence in the Black community.
Andrew Kilstrom, a district spokesman, said such comments would not be tolerated.
“West Linn-Wilsonville is a school district that is rooted in equity; committed to eliminating both overt and systematic racism in our schools and in our communities,” he said.
In a statement, Wehler defended her comments. “I made it very clear that the government should stop the looting and violence by any means necessary and I do not regret that statement,” she said.
Police: Bicyclist awake, alert after being hit by train in southwestern Washington
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A bicyclist is awake and alert after being critically injured when he was struck and caught under a freight train earlier this week, according to a Washington hospital spokesman.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center spokesman Randy Querin said Thursday that Cowlitz County resident Rudy Newton, 56, of Kelso, was in satisfactory condition with normal vital signs, the (Longview) Daily News reported.
A BNSF Railway train operator reported that a bicyclist was pinned under a train around 11 p.m., Kelso Police Sgt. Kevin Tate said, adding that train employees said they braked and came to a stop after seeing something on the tracks.
“The information that officers received right away was that there was a collision between a person and a train,” Tate said. “They got there and they found a bicycle that had been struck by a stopped train.”
Newton was found under the train and was taken to St. John Medical Center and then transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest, authorities said. However, Newton told authorities he was not struck by the train.
“Prior to being transported, he denied even being hit by a train,” Tate said. “He didn’t know why he was laying on the tracks or actually between the rails of the track at the time of the collision.”
Portland’s new police chief boosts community engagement division
PORTLAND, Ore. — About six weeks into his job as Portland’s police chief, Chuck Lovell has decided to boost the Police Bureau’s Community Engagement Division with a captain, one sergeant and five officers starting in August.
Lovell previously worked as the captain of community engagement and had one officer under his command in the approximately 950-member force, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Lovell said Thursday he hopes the additional officers will allow for a “more robust capability to connect with the community.”
“I’ve always thought community engagement is super important,” he said. ”If it’s that important, we need to put more resources towards it.”
Officer Jakhary Jackson, who joined the bureau in January 2011, is one of the officers selected to serve in the division, and bureau spokesman Lt. Tina Jones will be promoted to captain to oversee it.
“I’m excited to hear from people who are creative, who want to see problems fixed, solutions,” Jackson said at a news conference.
Jones said she’s looking forward to her new role and said the team’s work “will be critical in how we heal and move forward as a community to build upon the relationships we already have and to find space for new ones.”
Lovell’s focus on increasing community engagement comes as the agency has eliminated its Gun Violence Reduction Team and its Youth Services Division of school resource officers as a direct result of a total of about $27 million in city council budget cuts for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Man dies after falling from boat while fishing in western Washington lake
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A 37-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after he fell from his boat into Deep Lake in Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The Seattle Times reported sheriff deputies responded to the lake near the 36900 block of Veazie Cumberland Road Southeast, after receiving reports that someone had fallen off a boat, the sheriff’s office tweeted around 3 p.m.
Deputies pulled the man out of the water and medics attempted live-saving measures, but he died at the scene, according to the tweet.
The man had been fishing with his son before he was “thrown out of the boat,” the sheriff’s office said. His son was not injured.
No further information was available.