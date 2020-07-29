Hot, dry conditions prompt statewide burn ban on Department of Natural Resources land
OLYMPIA — The Washington state commissioner of public lands has ordered a statewide burn ban starting Tuesday because of hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the order issued Tuesday will remain in effect through Sept. 30, unless fire conditions improve.
The ban covers all 12 million acres of public and private forestland under the Washington state Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection. The announcement comes after a spike in wildfires over the weekend. Currently, four large fires are burning in Washington, the largest of which is near Wenatchee, Franz said.
“Recent hot weather has set the stage for fires to start easily and grow quickly — any spark can set off a megafire,” Franz said in a news release. “I ask that we all do our part to prevent wildfires and keep our communities safe by abiding by this burn ban and being extremely cautious when it comes to activities that could start a fire.”
The fire risk, she said, is growing each day because of the heat coupled with winds in the forecast across Washington.
Montana man hospitalized after being mauled by grizzly bear
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man was hospitalized Tuesday after being mauled by a grizzly bear in an abandoned barn, officials said.
Shannun Rammell, 50, of the Choteau area, was attacked Monday evening, Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten confirmed.
Family friend Julie Brantley told the Great Falls Tribune that Rammell was looking for a bear after a neighbor reported seeing grizzly tracks in the area.
The family drove to a nearby unoccupied farm and saw no signs of the animal until Rammell decided to check a barn, Brantley said.
Rammell startled the bear, which threw him up in the air, Brantley said. He suffered bites and scratch marks on his shoulder and arms that required stitches.
State wildlife managers set traps in the area, but Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon said Tuesday he did not know if any bears had been trapped.
Oregon man faces bias charge in alleged confrontation with delivery driver
BEND, Ore. — A Bend man accused of confronting and harassing a DoorDash delivery driver in a restaurant has been charged with a bias crime.
A 31-year-old Bend man Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel described as a person of color entered the Red Robin Restaurant in Bend June 28 while working as a delivery person for DoorDash, local news media reported.
Hummel said Monday the driver picked up the delivery food bag from the bar when a customer, identified as Jeremiah McBride, confronted him with a hostile attitude and called him a derogatory term.
The delivery driver walked to his car, but McBride pursued him, kicking the car and causing damage, Hummel said. The driver got out of his car and then McBride shouted and shoved him, Hummel said.
As a crowd formed, McBride got in a car and drove off. Hummel said the driver took a photo of the license plate and notified police, who contacted McBride.
On Monday, McBride was charged with a bias crime, harassment and criminal mischief. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 25.
It wasn’t immediately known if McBride has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Oregon police say man with COVID-19 coughed, spit on officers during arrest
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police say a DUI suspect purposefully coughed on and spit at police officers after they found him passed out in a car.
Police in the Portland suburb were called to a McDonald’s restaurant at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a man who had fallen asleep in the drive-thru and appeared drunk.
When officers arrived, the man had moved his car into a lower parking lot and was passed out in the driver’s seat, partially hanging out of the side door, police said in a news release.
Officers could smell alcohol and asked the man to turn off the car, but he put it in drive and rolled forward, nearly hitting the patrol car. Police arrested the man for driving under the influence.
While officer were searching the man for weapons, he began coughing profusely and said he had COVID-19.
“An officer asked him to stop coughing on them, but he turned his face toward the officers and proceeded to cough and spit on one of their faces while standing less than a foot away,” police said.
Staff at the jail later confirmed the man was COVID-19 positive. He was booked on an additional charge of felony aggravated harassment.
The officer was wearing a surgical mask and gloves at the time and is now under quarantine.