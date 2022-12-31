Man whom police shot after vehicles were rammed in Idaho dies
POST FALLS, Idaho — Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls has died.
Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported .
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle but he drove through a parking lot and into a Post Falls police vehicle. Ness then backed into another Post Falls police car before taking off, police said.
Once Ness reached Interstate 90, he stopped and backed over a pursuing police car, crushing the roof with two officers inside, according to police.
At least one Post Falls officer shot at Ness, police said. Ness reportedly died from his gunshot wounds at the scene. Multiple officers were hurt, police said.
At least four vehicles, a telephone pole and at least two structures were damaged, police said.
Fire injures one, displaces another at Yakima older-adult housing complex
YAKIMA — One person was injured and others displaced by an early Friday morning fire at a North 34th Avenue older-adult apartment complex.
Yakima firefighters responding to an alarm at Holiday Orchard Park, 620 N. 34th Ave., around 1:20 a.m. found a fire burning in one of the rooms, according to a fire department news release. The automatic sprinkler system had turned on.
Firefighters rescued one resident who was injured in the fire, and that person was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release said. Further information on their condition was not available.
After quickly putting out the fire, crews went to the floor below and found several apartments that were damaged by water from the sprinkler system, displacing those residents, the release said.
Fire officials estimate the damage at $100,000 to the building, while the lost contents were valued at $100,000. The fire’s cause is under investigation, the release said.
Walla Walla County sees first flu death this season
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced Friday there has been one confirmed death linked to influenza, the first reported in the current flu season.
Health officials were notified a person older than the age of 65, who tested positive for influenza, has died.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, health director for the county, said for the past two years COVID-19 precautions such as masking, distancing and quarantining at home when sick has reduced the spread of diseases such as the flu.
This fall and winter, Washington health officials are categorizing influenza-like activity in the state as “very high.” Four children and 89 adults have died in Washington from the flu as of Dec. 24.
Across the nation, 61 children have died during this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in its most recent weekly report that so far there have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 related deaths.
Throughout the state, emergency room visits for such illnesses are 10% to 15% higher than this time last year.
The single best way to reduce risk of serious illness because of seasonal flu is to get vaccinated, Kaminsky said.
Additional preventative measures include avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home when ill, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently and masking around vulnerable people.
Appointments for flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at most clinics and pharmacies.
