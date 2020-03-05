Body found on Blackfeet Reservation where two people are reported missing
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A body was found on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northern Montana where two people have recently been reported missing, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said Wednesday. Officials did not link the cases.
The body was found at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Browning, ABC Fox Montana reported.
Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement are investigating. Officials released no information about the body, its condition, how long the person may have been dead or the cause of their death.
Officers on Wednesday reported that two people on the reservation have recently been reported missing.
Amy Jo Crowspreadshiswings, 33, was last seen at a Town Pump in Browning on Monday night with an elderly man, tribal officers said. She has brown eyes, long burgundy hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Justin Kipp, 28 — also known as Justo Lapoint — has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Officials did not say when he was last seen.
Boise bans drivers from using hand-held phones
BOISE — It’s now illegal to use a hand-held device while driving in Boise.
The city council unanimously approved an ordinance banning hand-held cellphone use while driving during a meetingTuesday. The new rule means drivers in the capital city can’t use phones or other electronic devices unless the device is in hands-free mode.
Other cities in Idaho have similar ordinances. Meridian forbids drivers from using hand-held devices any time the vehicle is in a lane of traffic, even if its stopped at a light.
The rules are stricter than state law, which only bans texting while driving.
Law enforcement officers will work on educating drivers about the new law until July 1. After that, violators face a $90 ticket.
Post Falls officer shot and wounded, suspect dead after standoff
POST FALLS — Authorities say a northern Idaho police officer was shot and wounded and the suspect is dead after a standoff in Kootenai County Tuesday night.
Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said Post Falls police officers were serving a misdemeanor warrant at a home when the man inside fired shots at them, wounding one officer below his bulletproof vest. The officer, whose name was not released, was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and tactical police teams negotiated with him into the night on Tuesday. At some point, the suspect died. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name nor his manner of death.
Officer arrested on assault charges
KEIZER, Ore. — A police officer is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife, then barricaded himself in a home in Keizer and refused to come out.
Rene Bravo, 60, is charged with assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer in the Monday incident.
According to court documents, Bravo brandished a knife at a woman and punched her in the head. The woman called police, and identified Bravo as a Silverton police sergeant.
Officers escorted the woman and two children out of the house, but Bravo refused to listen to officers and barricaded himself. Neighboring homes were also evacuated, as police believed Bravo had access to weapons.
Although Bravo refused to surrender, eventually officers used police dogs to help take him into custody.
Silverton Police Chief Jeff Fossholm told the Statesman Journal that Bravo is on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation. He said Bravo was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Washington man gets six years in prison for child molestation
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Washington man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of molesting two young children, a judge said.
Verl Leroy Lee, 73, was charged with child molestation in June 2019 after prosecutors said the girls told authorities that he inappropriately touched them multiple times, the Daily News reported.
Lee told deputies that he patted them on their backsides, but said nothing sexual ever occurred.
Lee was first tried in November 2019, but jurors were unable to come to a decision. A new jury convicted him in January 2020 after a second trial.
Lee has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his trial, his attorney said.
Lee must also register as a sex offender and stay 100 yards away from the children.
The childrens’ court-appointed guardians have also sued Lee in civil court asking for compensation for counseling, health care expenses and damages for emotional distress, according to court records.