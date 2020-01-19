Prosecutors: Idaho police justified in fatal shooting
COEUR D’ALENE — The Idaho police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Coeur d’Alene man were justified, prosecutors said.
Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh determined the officers acted properly in the fatal shooting of Fares J. Al-Samno in September, the Spokesman-Review reported Friday.
The Post Falls Police Department investigated the shooting.
Multiple officers responded Sept. 4 to reports of a man holding a knife and acting aggressively in a neighborhood between Silver Lake Mall and Lake City High School, authorities said.
Al-Samno charged at officers with a knife and they shot him after attempts to subdue him using less-lethal methods failed, authorities said. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, authorities said.
Craig Wade, Nathan Herbig and Jacob Brazle were among the Coeur d’Alene police officers involved in the incident, police said. Deputy Doug Goodman of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and an unnamed Idaho State Police trooper were also at the scene, authorities said.
Police have not said who discharged their weapons and how many rounds were fired.
Power restored to Washington mountain towns following storm
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage.
Bellevue news media reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore power to the area Friday night.
Meanwhile, thousands of residents in southern Oregon remained without power in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm.
Winter storm warnings remained in effect across much of Washington on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.
Principal fired over reports he gave drugs, alcohol and cash to student
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The principal of a private school in Gig Harbor lost his job this week after allegations surfaced that he supplied drugs, alcohol and money to a student while at his previous teaching job at a Seattle high school.
The News Tribune reported the Archdiocese of Seattle received “credible allegations” that Davin Reyes, the principal of St. Nicholas Catholic School, had given the items to a student at O’Dea High School, according to spokeswoman Helen McClenahan.
“Because of this, he was terminated as principal of St. Nicholas and his case was turned over to police,” McClenahan said. The Archodiocese’s legal team contacted Seattle police in December, she said.
Reyes has been principal at the preschool through eighth grade school since 2018.
Man convicted of raping girl sentenced to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. — A Mill City man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his second rape conviction.
The sentence Thursday came more than 20 years after he was first convicted of raping a minor, the Statesman Journal reported.
A Marion County jury earlier this month unanimously found Roy Allen Travis, 64, guilty of 12 counts of rape and abuse.
Travis was convicted of first-degree rape in 1992 for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl.
He came in contact with the most recent 15-year-old victim after he was released from prison. According to court records, he sexually abused the girl when she was 16 and 17 and then continued to abuse and rape her as an adult.