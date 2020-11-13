FBI investigating hack involving black students at Gonzaga
SPOKANE — The FBI and Spokane police are now investigating an incident in which the Gonzaga University Black Student Union was hacked during a Zoom meeting and bombarded with racial and homophobic slurs.
The incident occurred last Sunday during a virtual call among members of the Black Student Union. KXLY-TV reports several people joined the call using offensive screen names and began yelling racial and homophobic slurs and sharing pornography on their screens.
Gonzaga University leaders issued a letter this week saying their technical staff was able to capture data of the Zoom-bombing, identifying IP addresses from the people who hijacked the call. The IP addresses were both domestic and international.
They also noted that other universities around the U.S. have had similar Zoom-bombings.
The university said the Spokane Police Department’s criminal investigation unit and the FBI are now involved in the investigation.
“We are deeply disheartened that we must identify ways to maintain safety and security in virtual meeting experiences, but that is a clear reality,” the letter from university leadership said.
Nighttime deer hunts approved at airport
WARRENTON, Ore. — The Port of Astoria got city approval for nighttime hunts to kill deer causing a danger to aircraft at the Astoria Regional Airport.
Gary Kobes, airport manager, said the Port has 10 kill permits from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and more are available if needed, the Astorian reported.
“I got a call from the Coast Guard ... that there were eight or 10 deer out on the runway one night, and went out the following night and, in about an hour’s time, spotted nine or 10 deer,” Kobes told the City Commission this week.
Deer are considered dangerous to aircraft when inside a fence surrounding the runways. A Learjet from the Canadian military struck an elk in the early 2000s and caught fire. Everyone escaped, but the plane was destroyed, Kobes said.
The Port has built a fence and put cattle guards on roadways around the airfield to keep animals out.
Volunteers will begin hunting in the coming week at night with spotlights to avoid people on the Airport Dike Trail, Kobes said. The hunts could happen over several weeks, he said, and the meat will be distributed to food banks.
Police: Man arrested after injuring three in head-on collision
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities in Washington have arrested a man involved in a head-on collision in late September that injured three people after investigators believe he was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol during the crash.
John C. Clifford, 39, of Battle Ground was arrested Wednesday on charges of vehicular assault, the Columbian reported. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.
The Clark County sheriff’s office said Detective Ryan Preston found that Clifford was drunk driving and going faster than the posted 50-mph speed limit on a rural road in southwest Washington, about 30 miles north of Portland.
Clifford was traveling south in a Chevrolet coupe when he crossed over the centerline of the road and struck a Nissan SUV driven by Lori Anchors, 61, the sheriff’s office said. Two children were in the car with Anchors.
Clifford was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while Anchors and the two children were taken by ambulance.
Seattle, Edmonds men died Langley plane crash
LANGLEY, Wash. — The two people who died when their Cessna crashed on Whidbey Island Wednesday have been identified.
The pilot was 78-year-old Carl Dahlman of Seattle, and the co-pilot was 25-year-old Joshua McCormick of Edmonds, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.
The Cessna 177 reported to the FAA it had lost an engine near Langley Airport just before noon, KOMO-TV reported.
A witness called authorities and said a plane flew over the runway, made a sharp turn and crashed into the woods. Deputies found the plane nose-down just west of the airfield. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. The plane was registered to a flying club in the Seattle area, deputies said.
Clallam Bay corrections officer charged with 1st-degree child rape
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Clallam Bay Corrections Center officer has been charged with first-degree child rape.
Superior Court Judge Lauren Erickson set bail of $50,000 this week for 32-year-old Alexis R. Bustillos Osuna of Port Angeles, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
Harry Gasnick of Clallam Public Defender, representing Osuna, asked that Osuna be released on his own recognizance, saying the nature of the offense and circumstances of the allegations are of an opportunistic nature, not a predatory nature. Osuna remained in jail as of Thursday.
The assault allegedly occurred between Nov. 2-6, when the girl’s mother was at work, according to the probable cause statement written by Port Angeles Police Detective Trevor Dropp.