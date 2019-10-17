Neo-Nazi group claims it left racist flyers outside church
SPOKANE — A neo-Nazi group that promotes violence against Jews and people of color is claiming responsibility for racist flyers that appeared outside a church in Spokane.
The flyers were taped to signposts and electrical poles near Morning Star Baptist Church on Monday.
The Spokesman-Review says the flyers featured swastikas and other neo-Nazi symbols and messages such as: “It’s OK to genocide subhumans.” One flyer featured an image of Adolf Hitler.
A group called the Feuerkrieg Division took credit for the flyers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.
Spokane police said they are investigating the incident, along with the FBI’s local Joint Terrorism Task Force.
The church has many black members and is home to a group called Spokane Community Against Racism.
Animal rescuer saves dog stranded on steep cliff in Idaho
BOISE — Nobody knows how long the skinny white dog was trapped on the side of a steep, rocky cliff in rural Idaho, but when Dave Wright heard about the pup’s plight he knew he had to get the animal down.
Wright, the founder of Friends Furever Animal Rescue, told the Idaho Statesman he saw a Facebook post about the dog’s precarious position on Sunday. He got the coordinates, did some research and with the help of rock climber Richard Jensen scaled the cliff face to rescue the dog.
The trio made it down safely, and the dog — covered in fleas, with some bruises and sores — was whisked away for vaccinations and treatment. Wright said the Great Pyrenees, now named “Clifford,” is sweet and gets along with both dogs and cats. Wright is trying to find his owner, but if that fails he said the rescue group will work to find him a new home.
U.S. Secretary of Energy announces Hanford leadership change
RICHLAND — The United States Secretary of Energy has notified Congress of a leadership change after consolidating manager roles at two Department of Energy offices in Washington.
The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that the change means there would be just one manager responsible for both Hanford offices for the first time in 20 years.
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced that Brian Vance is expected to lead both the Richland Operations Office and the Office of River Protection.
Department officials said Vance was serving as acting leader of both offices during an eight-month trial run and it has proven to be effective.
Perry said joint leadership would keep the two site offices separate as required by law for budget preparation, contracting and financial management, but ensure more coordination and communication.
Ten homeless people killed in 2018 in Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ten homeless people were killed in Portland’s Multnomah County in 2018 which is the highest number since the county started tracking the deaths eight years ago.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the number of deaths from homicidal violence doubled from the five recorded in 2015, which had previously been the highest on record.
The rise in homicides is only one driver in a year that saw the largest number of people ever dying on the streets of Portland as well as in hospital beds, vehicles, shelters and motels.
Multnomah County pulls the data from the medical examiner’s office files, in partnership with nonprofit newspaper Street Roots.
The reports have consistently shown that homeless people tend to die in their mid-to-late-40s for all genders. Black people die on the streets at a disproportionately higher rate.
These counts are likely much lower than reality, because they are only ones that the medical examiner’s office investigated and could confirm were homeless at the time of death.
Washington deputies arrest woman for alleged assault
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington county deputies have arrested a woman after her 7-year-old stepdaughter told an elementary teacher that the woman reportedly assaulted her.
The Everett Herald reported the 28-year-old woman is under investigation for assault after she reportedly strangled, beat the girl with a baseball bat and held a knife up to her throat.
Authorities said the Everett area woman was booked Monday into the Snohomish County Jail.
Authorities said the girl told an interviewer of multiple instances of abuse and also drew pictures depicting her mother holding a knife in one picture and a baseball bat in another.
The father said his daughter has made up stories before and that the woman didn’t hit their children anymore because of past reports to Child Protective Services.