Bend bans sale, possession and use of fireworks
BEND, Ore. — The Bend City Council has unanimously approved a ban on the sale, possession and use of all fireworks in an attempt to reduce wildfire risk amid climate change.
The council voted Wednesday for the ban despite a late effort from opponents including churches and charities that sell fireworks to raise money, The Bulletin reported.
Mayor Sally Russell in backing the ban referenced a major 2017 wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that was started by a teen throwing lit fireworks into a canyon during a burn ban.
The new ordinance will take effect in November and violators can be fined as much as $750, according to city attorney Ian Leitheiser. Public, permitted displays will still be allowed.
The city council had temporarily banned legal fireworks the week before the July 4 holiday in response to a historic heatwave and drought conditions. In response to significant community feedback, the council later began considering a permanent ban.
A coalition of churches and charities formed last-minute against the ban, under the leadership of James Fuller, who said he is a fire safety expert representing a fireworks company.
Fuller argued the ban would be ineffective, because it would push fireworks sellers outside city limits.
Emergency calls related to fireworks dropped during this summer’s temporary fireworks ban, according to Trish Connolly, a battalion chief with Bend Fire & Rescue.
Portland scraps one homeless village site because of flood plain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders who last week announced several sites where they plan to build villages for those experiencing homelessness now say one will be scrapped because it sits on a flood plain.
The lot is not far from the Springwater Corridor at the bottom of a large hill and next to wetlands.
The city admits no one checked to see if the lot was in a flood plain before publicly announcing it as a site for Safe Rest Villages, KGW-TV reported.
Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan is in charge of the Safe Rest Villages project and announced them last week. He declined to talk to TV reporters Wednesday.
His office offered a written statement instead, stating the commissioner is disappointed and moving on with the project.
The villages are being touted as outdoor shelters where people experiencing homelessness can safely stay and receive services from showers to beds, bathrooms and mental health services.
Ryan, who oversees the city-side of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, emphasized last week that each village would be fenced with each individual possessing their own “sleeping pod.”
Ryan announced his plan for the villages this summer, which he said could be funded by about $16 million from the federal money the city received through the American Rescue Plan.
Jury finds former prison guard guilty of child rape
EVERETT, Wash. — A jury has found a former Monroe prison guard guilty of child rape.
It took jurors in Snohomish County Superior Court less than three hours of deliberation Wednesday to convict Jason Dominguez of second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, The Daily Herald reported.
According to witness testimony, Dominguez sent sexual messages over Facebook to a girl when she was in her early teens that he met when he was a Girl Scouts volunteer. Charging papers say the messages escalated to physical abuse from 2017 to 2019.
Dominguez, 36, declined to testify.
The girl’s mother testified about finding the messages, reporting them to police and said the girl told detectives about the abuse.
The teen estimated the abuse happened 10 to 12 times when she visited Dominguez and his kids.
Dominguez has remained behind bars since his arrest in October 2019, unable to post $250,000 bail.
The state rested its case Wednesday morning.
Seconds later, the defense rested without calling any witness.
In closing arguments, the prosecutor painted Dominguez as a manipulator and a predator who took advantage of someone who needed support.
Defense attorney Eli Jacobsen acknowledged Dominguez had an infatuation with the teen but asserted the sexual messages were fantasy, not reality.
Search for suspect after officer shot
SHELTON, Wash. — Authorities are searching Shelton for a potentially armed suspect after an officer was shot.
KOMO reported the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it has set up perimeters Wednesday to find the suspect while asking residents to avoid the area.
The Washington State Department of Corrections says one of its community corrections officers was shot around 6 a.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital. The gunshot was to his torso area but is expected to be non-life-threatening.