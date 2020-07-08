Paid parking returns to Seattle following break because of coronavirus concerns
SEATTLE — Seattle will reinstitute paid parking on city streets as businesses continue to reopen during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Local news media reported that starting July 13, all metered street parking areas will begin at the base 50 cents/hour rate, which is the minimum rate allowed by city law.
In addition, parking enforcement will return to free areas that are limited by time. Authorities say that for the first two weeks of the return to paid parking, the focus will be on voluntary compliance.
Officials said they will keep the rates at 50 cents an hour for at least a month to monitor parking activity and neighborhood occupancy.
Man dies of injuries from fireworks explosion
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from a fireworks explosion on the Fourth of July.
The Everett Herald reported Marysville firefighters and police were called to 51st Avenue Northeast around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
The Marysville man had significant injuries to his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, according to a news release from the Marysville Fire District.
After an investigation, police determined the death was accidental after a mortar-style firework exploded prematurely.
A 20-year-old man at the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses drove him to the hospital before police and firefighters arrived.
Fireworks have been illegal in Marysville since 2017.
Oregon governor declares drought emergency; Bend officials urge conservation efforts
BEND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last week declared a drought emergency in seven counties.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the governor’s July 1 emergency drought declaration covers regions where agriculture relies on scant water: Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties in central Oregon, Douglas and Josephine counties in southern Oregon, and Gilliam and Wasco counties in the Columbia River Gorge.
The governor’s declaration enables the state Department of Agriculture to seek federal aid. It also instructs the Oregon Water Resources Department to ‘coordinate and provide assistance to water users’ like irrigation districts.
By Monday, the city of Bend alerted its residents to conserve water.
Bend’s warning does not include any new mandatory restrictions, instead asking residents to be responsible and follow specific, existing rules, like not watering lawns and gardens during the hottest daytime hours.
The city has two sources of water: a spring high in the Cascade Mountains and an aquifer deep underground. Irrigation districts serving farmland in Central Oregon pull water out of the Deschutes River. Those reservoirs are at historic lows this year.
Bend water conservation program manager Dan Denning said having dual sources makes the city more resilient to drought.
“We would be able to handle our water with one source… but we’re all in the same basin,” Denning said.
Man charged with bias crime after Black worker allegedly threatened
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been charged with a bias crime after two Black men were reportedly threatened with a knife, according to a Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Zachary Hantz allegedly threatened a City of Portland Parks & Recreation employee Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office.
Officials said Hantz started walking aggressively toward the man, yelling racial hate speech. Officials said he took out a knife and pointed it at the worker in a way that made him fearful of “serious physical injury.”
A Black man who saw the incident tried to de-escalate the situation, but Hantz allegedly started screaming and pointing the knife at him, officials said.
Law enforcement arrived and arrested Hantz. He has been charged with one count of bias crime, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
It wasn’t immediately known if Hantz has a lawyer to comment on his case.
Man faces second-degree murder charge following mother’s death in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday after his mother was found dead in a Southeast Portland apartment.
Portland police said Todd Carr, 54, was jailed Sunday after officers responded to a reported disturbance at the residence earlier that morning.
Officers discovered the body of his mother, Shannon Carr, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Carr died of homicidal violence.
According to the district attorney’s office, police found Todd Carr at the home and arrested him. He remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.
It wasn’t immediately known if Carr has a lawyer to comment on the case.