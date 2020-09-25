Molotov cocktails hurled at Portland police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland hurled Molotov cocktails at officers in Oregon’s largest city during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, police said Thursday. Thirteen people were arrested.
Police and the protesters clashed as demonstrators in cities around the U.S. raged against a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. In Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers.
The protesters in Portland on Wednesday night also threw rocks that shattered windows at a law enforcement precinct station, targeted the station with projectiles fired from slingshots, police said in a statement. The Oregonian/Oregonian Live said they set an awning at the station on fire.
The people taken into custody were arrested on suspicion of charges ranging from attempted murder to attempted assault, riot, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct, police said.
One officer was hit on the foot with a Molotov cocktail but a fire department medic managed to extinguish the flames, police said. There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries. — Associated Press