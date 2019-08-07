Hiker dies in fall; three rescued in Cascades
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Authorities say a 61-year-old hiker died in a fall and three others in their 50s and 60s were rescued from Iron Cap Mountain in the Cascades.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a request came in Sunday afternoon to help with a technical hoist rescue of three hikers east of Seattle after one member of their party died in a fall and local aviation crews were unable to respond.
Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 Flight Crews worked with King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to find and hoist the hikers.
The fallen hiker’s body wasn’t recovered until Tuesday morning because of waning daylight and the steep, unstable location where the hiker fell.
No other information was immediately released.
Washington pushes to get more cars registered
SEATTLE — A new state law aims to encourage more drivers to get Washington licenses and register their cars in the state by reducing the penalty.
The Seattle Times reported Monday that the law that went into effect last week allows first-time offenders to get the traffic citation dismissed and lower their fine to $500 if they obtain a Washington driver’s license and registration within 90 days of getting caught.
New residents are supposed to get a Washington driver’s license and registration within 30 days of moving to the state.
People caught without a Washington driver’s license and registration were previously fined as much as $1,529 on the first offense.
Under the new law, if the cited drivers don’t comply within 90 days, they can be fined the higher amount.
Sen. Phil Fortunato announces bid for Washington governor
OLYMPIA — Republican Sen. Phil Fortunato has announced his bid for governor.
The Seattle Times reported Fortunato plans to make a formal announcement in Seattle today.
He’s the first prominent Republican to announce for the 2020 contest. Fortunato, 65, was elected to the Senate in 2017 after serving in the House. He is an outspoken conservative voice both on the Senate floor and at pro-gun rallies.
Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic in eastern Washington, has also announced a GOP bid for governor. Another Republican candidate, Anton Sakharov, has also filed to raise money for the race.
On the Democratic side, Inslee, who is waging a long-shot bid for president, has not ruled out running for a third term. Awaiting Inslee’s decision are at least three Democrats who have signaled interest: Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
A Republican has not occupied the governor’s office in more than three decades.
Black bear dies in hazing effort
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park rangers trying to haze a black bear away from a campground had to euthanize the bruin after a rubber bullet pierced its abdomen.
The park hazes dozens of bears away from visitor areas each year to prevent them from getting used to people and their food.
Rangers first tried yelling at the bear to get it to leave the Many Glacier Campground Monday afternoon before firing the rubber bullet. Rangers and wildlife biologists determined the bear was mortally wounded and used a shotgun to kill the bear.
Park officials said hazing deaths remain uncommon. In the past 15 years, the park estimates four bears have died as a result of hazing efforts. The park will evaluate the incident to see if can improve its hazing program.
Man arrested in shooting of Prosser officer
YAKIMA — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a Prosser police officer.
The agency said Tuesday it had arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Colley on a first-degree assault warrant.
Colley was wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a Prosser police officer and a bystander in the Yakima Valley town early Monday morning.
Law enforcement officers tracked the fugitive to Centralia, Wash., where he was arrested.
A second subject in the shooting, Abdiel Vargas, was arrested in Pasco.
The police officer was shot in the leg at an apartment complex and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Man arrested in Boise with $40,000 in stolen bicycles
BOISE — A 26-year-old Florida man has been taken into custody after police say he tried to pawn stolen bicycles in Boise.
Boise police said Bradley D. Knirnschild of Kissimmee was arrested Monday afternoon with 11 bicycles worth more than $40,000 that had been reported stolen in Washington.
Police also said that Knirnschild had a felony battery warrant from Florida.
Police said Knirnschild told police he had a medical condition, so they took him to a hospital. After being evaluated and released, police said he kicked an officer in the chest.
Knirnschild is facing multiple charges, including felony battery on an officer and felony counts of grand theft by possessing stolen property.