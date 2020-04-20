St. Luke’s hopes to increase coronavirus testing capacity
BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System says it’s looking to significantly increase its testing capacity for the coronavirus by using its own labs starting Monday.
Hospital officials said they hope that facilities in Boise, Twin Falls, Ketchum, Meridian, Nampa and McCall can start using their own labs that could boost testing capacity past 1,700 per day by May.
But that depends on getting particular testing supplies that have been in high demand.
St. Luke’s also said that drive-up screening tents for the coronavirus will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week in Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls starting Monday. The screening tents had been operating to 6 p.m., but officials say volume is greater in the morning.
Idaho has at least 1,655 virus cases and 43 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Saturday morning.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
Hundreds of Montana residents protest stay-at-home order
HELENA, Mont. — Hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday outside the Montana state Capitol to call on Gov. Steve Bullock to ease stay-at-home and business restrictions enacted to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
A line of protesters, many waving American flags and some wearing protective face masks, made its way around the Capitol building after a prayer vigil touted as a “Liberty Rally,” The Great Falls Tribune reported.
“It’s all about freedom,” said Paul Landsgaard, a Bozeman teacher.
Similar rallies throughout the West echoed President Donald Trump’s call for a rapid economic reopening and guidance issued by the White House leaving such decisions to the states. Bullock, a Democrat, has like many governors said reopening depends on curbing the rate of transmission of the virus.
The governor said Friday state residents have taken the stay-at-home and social distancing directives seriously, allowing his administration to plan to begin a phased re-opening of the state’s economy after April 24, when the stay-at-home directives expire. He said details would be announced this week.
As many as 10 people have died and 433 have tested positive for the virus in Montana, according to health authorities.
Vandal rams uses front loader to damage water treatment plant
TACOMA — Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are looking for a vandal who commandeered a front loader and repeatedly rammed it into buildings and work vehicles at the Tehaleh Wastewater Treatment Plant southeast of Tacoma near the Bonney Lake/Prairie Ridge area.
Security camera footage shows the suspect at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday smashing into walls of several buildings, backing up and ramming each one several times.
A Sheriff’s Department press release said the vandal tore through fences and gates, destroyed several steel roll-up doors, busted holes into walls, broke pipes that flooded buildings, and smashed a work van and truck. The suspect then drove the front loader off the side of a dirt hill and fled the property.
Wearing a yellow hoodie and a baseball cap, the man caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the facility, which is owned and operated by Pierce County. However, there was no entry to the buildings, no items were stolen, and water treatment operations were not compromised, the county said.
Washington teen shot after dispute over blocked intersection
LACEY, Wash. — A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest Saturday night during a dispute over a blocked intersection near Lacey, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The teenager was in stable condition at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and is expected to survive, Lt. Ray Brady said Sunday.
About 9 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man headed off to work, driving east on Third Way Southeast. Once he got to Dutterow Road Southeast, he pulled up behind a vehicle that was stopped at Third Way and Dutterow.
Those in the stopped vehicle, including the shooting victim, told the man to drive around them, but the older man was uncomfortable driving into oncoming traffic, Brady said.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle had stopped in the intersection, Brady said.
The parties began arguing, and the teenager, plus at least two other people, approached the 38-year-old man’s vehicle and began acting aggressively toward him, Brady said.
They shined a light on the man, then the shooting victim, who had a gun, reached for the vehicle door. The 38-year-old man also had a gun and fired his weapon.
The incident is under investigation, Brady said. The suspected shooter is not in custody, he said.