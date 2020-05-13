Portland decides to keep pools closed, cancel camps because of virus
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks and Recreation will not open seasonal public swimming pools this summer, and is canceling all camps and activities because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
Parks, trails and nature areas remain open and park greeters will be there “to make sure people know how to use their park system safely during the pandemic,” the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
But other programs that families rely on — including outdoor camps, Summer Free For All and the Portland World Soccer Tournament — are canceled.
“We have had to layoff or not hire hundreds of valued seasonal employees,” Portland Parks and Recreation Director Adena Long said in a statement Tuesday, “your exercise instructors, swim teachers, camp counselors, and many other important PP&R team members. These employees are the heart of our programs, and they will be missed.”
Lynnwood, Wash., police say parking dispute led to fatal shooting
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An argument over parking resulted in a fatal shooting outside a home in Washington, police said.
Alex Valdovinos, 27, of Lynnwood pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm April 20, the Daily Herald reported Monday.
Authorities charged Valdovinos with the March 28 shooting death of 36-year-old Demarcus Bell of Tacoma.
Bell was shot in the back of the head following an argument and then a physical altercation with a resident over parking outside a home. The resident was not identified.
Shots were fired in the air after a group of people joined the argument. The group dispersed but then another three or four shots were fired and Bell fell to the ground at the driveway, authorities said.
Valdovinos told police he had been smoking marijuana and playing video games with a housemate when he heard an altercation. He later saw two friends in a fight with strangers.
Valdovinos told detectives he “never had a gun, did not fire a gun, and did not shoot anyone.”
Police located a .22-caliber rifle inside Valdovinos’ home, which was the same caliber of bullet found in the victim during an autopsy.
Valdovinos remained in jail with bail set at $200,000.
Oregon woman dies after fall from paddleboard into lake
REDMOND, Ore.— A Redmond woman has died after falling from a stand-up paddleboard into a lake northwest of Sisters, authorities said.
The woman fell into Scout Lake, a small body of water near the popular Suttle Lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
She was pulled from the water but despite measures including CPR she didn’t survive, local news media reported.
The woman was identified as Valerie Mallory, a 44-year-old Warm Springs teacher.
She wasn’t wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in Missoula shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
The victim was found lying in the road in the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula on Monday evening with multiple gunshot wounds, said sheriff’s spokesperson Jeannette Smith.
Mel Bermes, who has lived in the neighborhood for 42 years, spotted the victim at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, he told the Missoulian.
Bermes said he was watching television and looked out the window to see if it was raining. He said he thought one of his elderly neighbors had fallen while taking a walk and went outside to check on the person.
The man had a large wound above his eye, did not respond when Bermes yelled to him and he was struggling to breathe, said Bermes, who called 911. Bermes said he didn’t hear any gunshots.
Officers are searching for Zakai Houck. also known as Kai William, as a person of interest in the shooting.
The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.
Gray whale washes up along southwestern Washington coast
SEAVIEW, Wash. — A dead adult gray whale washed ashore along the coast of southwestern Washington near Seaview over the weekend.
Cascadia Research Collective Stranding Coordinator Jessie Huggins performed a necropsy Monday on the 39-foot whale with staff from Portland State University and the Seaside Aquarium, the Daily News reported.
Huggins hopes organ samples taken from the moderately decomposed carcass will provide clues into the cause of death.
“It does show signs of malnutrition based on some dry blubber that’s been discolored orange that we saw in some whales last year,” Huggins said.
The whale’s death was likely part of an ongoing trend that started last year but seems to be trailing off, Huggins said.
“We’re still in an unusual mortality event that started last year for gray whales, but we’ve had much lower numbers so far this year than we did last year,” she said.