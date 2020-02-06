Deputy resigns amid inappropriate relationship allegations
SPOKANE — A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy who was placed on administrative leave in December after allegations of misconduct and inappropriate relationships resigned in mid-January, before being interviewed for an internal investigation.
The allegations against Daryl Smith, the former deputy, were reported from outside the sheriff’s office Dec. 9, according to a news release. Smith reportedly had inappropriate, consensual relationships with a county employee and a person he met during a domestic argument call, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Smith was placed on administrative leave and major crimes detectives assisted in an internal investigation, according to a news release. Smith, in addition to the person he met during the domestic violence call and other potential civilian witnesses, refused to be interviewed.
Smith resigned Jan. 17 and the investigation was completed at the end of January, according to sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory. Smith was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2003.
Montana woman seeks help in search for escaped one-eyed hawk
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana woman has asked for help searching for her one-eyed hawk that escaped from its enclosure in North Kalispell during extreme winds over the weekend.
Raptor educator and rehabilitator Kari Gabriel noticed Saturday that her rough-legged hawk named Hawkeye was not in its kennel, which had flipped over during high winds, she said.
Gabriel runs a bird rehabilitation program known as Montana Bird Lady out of her northwest Montana home.
Gabriel took in Hawkeye after the bird was hit by a car in 2014, she said. The hawk could not be released back into the wild because it is missing an eye and is partly blind in the other.
“My biggest fear is that she is going to be hit by a car, crash into a building, a house, a garage, a barn, because she is not able to see,” Gabriel said, also citing concerns about not being able to find food.
Hawkeye has two black cords tied to her legs and a black band of color at the end of her tail, she said. Gabriel has encouraged anyone who sees the bird to contact her at (406) 249-7800.
Coroner: Homeless woman was beaten to death
YAKIMA — A homeless woman was beaten to death in Washington after authorities say her body was found near railroad tracks in Yakima, a coroner said.
Linda Berukoff, 58, was discovered with severe injuries to her face and head and was naked from the waist down, Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Her death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head after Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice conducted an autopsy Tuesday.
Evidence was also collected for a sexual assault kit as part of the investigation, Curtice said.
A passerby walking near the railroad tracks first discovered the body last Thursday behind a stack of fruit bins, authorities said.
It is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.
Portland convention rescheduled over virus fears
Portland, Ore. — A textile convention in Portland is being rescheduled because of concerns over a virus outbreak in China.
The Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for Feb. 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center, local news media reported. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears because so many of the supplies are based in China.
Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died.
Man sentenced to 5 years for selling firearms, meth to agent
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and sawed-off shotguns to an undercover federal agent, court records said.
The agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives set up a meeting with Theron Gerber, 36, after learning in March that the convicted felon was selling guns and drugs in the Coos Bay area.
At the first meeting with Gerber in his home on April 4, the agent saw 20 to 25 firearm displayed for sale, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
That day, Gerber sold the agent a short-barreled shotgun, a Glock pistol, three pistol magazines, a 50-round drum magazine, two 31-round drum magazines and 91 rounds of ammunition for $600.
A week later, Gerber sold the same agent an AK-style rifle and methamphetamine, according to court records. The agent subsequently bought additional guns and ammunition from Gerber, the prosecutors said.
Federal agents raided Gerber’s home with a search warrant and seized 17 firearms.
Gerber pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing short-barreled firearms and distributing methamphetamine. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene.