One dead, two injured after separate Yakima shootings
YAKIMA — One man was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings Saturday morning in Yakima, police said.
At about 3 a.m. Saturday, Yakima police officers responded to a report of a body in an alley. Officers found Manuel Pantaleon, 27, who had died from a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Police believe he was attending a party about a block from where his body was found.
About an hour earlier, Yakima police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. Officers found Raymond Barnes, 25, with a gunshot wound to his torso, and April Wiltse-Emery, 27, in a different apartment with a gunshot wound to her head.
They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not available.
Yakima police do not believe the two shootings are related.
DA: Officer justified in fatal shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow announced Friday that a Eugene police officer will not face criminal charges for fatally shooting a man during a physical altercation that she said left the officer “fighting for his life.”
The Register-Guard reported Officer Samuel Tykol shot Eliborio Rodrigues Jr., 40, on Nov. 30 after Rodrigues repeatedly punched Tykol and used the officer’s Taser against him, Perlow said.
A preliminary drug screen later identified methamphetamine, amphetamine, opioids and marijuana in his system, the criminal investigation found.
The officer was driving on a Eugene street at about 12:30 a.m. when he observed Rodrigues walking in the road near the Delta Oaks Shopping Center. It is a violation of city code to walk in the street within Eugene’s city limits unless a resident is crossing it.
Tykol walked up to Rodrigues after parking his patrol vehicle.
Rodrigues was putting an empty plastic water bottle from a recycling bin into a plastic bag when Tykol walked up, according to Tykol’s body camera footage that the district attorney’s office released.
The encounter escalated after Rodrigues refused to respond to Tykol’s questions or comply with his commands, eventually leading to a two-minute fight that ended with the shooting. Rodrigues died at the scene.
Seattle Public Library to eliminate overdue fines in January
SEATTLE — Starting Jan. 2, the Seattle Public Library will eliminate daily fines for overdue materials — and will forgive existing balances.
The Seattle Times reported the change in policy follows the approval of a $219 million Seattle library levy, which voters passed overwhelmingly in August. The levy will pay for the loss of revenue caused by eliminating fines, for extended hours for many Seattle Public Library (SPL) branches, seismic renovations and additional programs.
In eliminating overdue fines, SPL is following in the footsteps of a number of other library systems nationwide. The purpose, said SPL chief librarian Marcellus Turner, is to provide easy and equitable access to library resources for all patrons.
It’s not that all charges are going away — the library still wants its books back. Patrons who do not return materials 14 days after their due date will have their library accounts suspended until the items are returned. And SPL will charge replacement fees for lost or damaged materials.
Man pleads not guilty in reported attack on Uber driver
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham man pleaded not guilty Friday to a hate crime after an alleged assault of a Sikh-American Uber driver.
The Bellingham Herald reported Grifin Sayers, 22, entered the plea in Whatcom County Superior Court to charges of malicious harassment and assault.
Court documents say on Dec. 5 the driver took Sayers to get fast food and cigarettes, then brought him back to his apartment. Documents say Sayers then grabbed and choked the driver while making comments about the driver’s dark skin and Indian descent. The driver escaped and called 911.
The driver told police he believes his race prompted the attack, records said.
Officers later found Sayers on the back porch of his apartment and arrested him, court records said. Investigators believe he had been drinking, according to records.
When asked about the incident, documents say, Sayers said he rode in the Uber driver’s vehicle, but denied assaulting him..
Montana home evacuated after bear spray explodes in oven
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Authorities say a home in southern Montana was evacuated after a can of bear spray exploded in a warming oven.
Graver Johnson, battalion chief with the Bozeman Fire Department, said three fire engines were sent to the home Tuesday because it was initially thought that the structure was on fire.
The explosion was contained in the oven, and firefighters used fans to aerate the building. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported it’s unclear why the bear spray was in the oven, and three men who live at the home declined to comment.
No injuries were reported.