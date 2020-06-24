Oregon police are looking for an inmate who walked away from work crew
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A manhunt has been launched for an Oregon inmate who walked away from a highway work crew, the state Department of Corrections said.
Brandon Sykes, 35, was in custody at the South Fork Forest Camp in Tillamook before he escaped custody Monday, corrections officials said.
Sykes walked away from the crew around 11:30 a.m. while working along Highway 6 in the Coast Range, officials said.
Sykes was convicted of several counts of assault and kidnapping in Columbia County. His earliest possible release date was in October 2021.
Sykes was described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange and a blue T-shirt, sweatshirt and coat with similar stencils.
The South Fork facility is a minimum-security work camp housing about 200 inmates who are within four years of release, the corrections department said.
Washington firefighters prepare for wildfire season amid the coronavirus outbreak
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Washington firefighters are preparing for a season of potential summer wildfires while adopting new health and safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of uncertainty to the work of preparing for wildfire season, the Skagit Valley Herald reported Sunday.
A period of dry spring weather was followed by an onslaught of rain, sending mixed signals about the likelihood for major fires this summer.
The emergence of the coronavirus has meant firefighters also have to rethink how to work without infecting each other.
Firefighters are screened when reporting to work. Their temperatures are taken and they answer health questions such as whether they have had sore throats or fevers in recent weeks, and if they have traveled or been exposed to anyone with COVID-19.
Care is taken in the field to avoid sharing tools, move individuals and groups in as many separate vehicles as possible and sanitize vehicle interiors and equipment at the end of each shift.
Firefighters are also equipped with face masks for work that requires being in close proximity.
“Fire season isn’t going away. We can’t just work from home or take the summer off,” Jason McMillen said during a state Department of Natural Resources annual training last week.
Jury convicts Hamilton, Mont., man in hit-and-run death of boy
HAMILTON, Mont. — A Ravalli County jury has convicted a Hamilton man in the hit-and-run death of a 9-year-old boy who was crossing the road on his scooter last summer.
The jury deliberated for about six hours Friday before convicting Joseph McNamara, 60, of negligent homicide in the July 2019 death of Robert Leonardi, the Ravalli Republic reports.
McNamara testified Friday that another driver threatened him with a gun just before the crash, that he tried to avoid the collision and that he had been planning to turn himself in to authorities when he was arrested more than five hours after the crash.
Prosecutors said McNamara had used alcohol and meth that day, was traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone and was making angry phone calls to his girlfriend when he hit the boy. Phil Leonardi testified that he gave McNamara his cellphone and asked him to call 911, but McNamara said he couldn’t and then drove off.
Montana gubernatorial candidates each raise more than $200,000 in a month
HELENA, Mont. — Gubernatorial candidates Greg Gianforte and Mike Cooney each raised more than $200,000 in the most recent 30-day campaign finance reporting period.
Republican U.S. Rep. Gianforte reported raising more than $248,000 from May 15 to June 15, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported Monday. Gianforte’s fundraising total is $3.8 million, including $1.55 million in personal loans to his campaign.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Cooney raised more than $206,000 during the same period, bringing his total fundraising to $1.09 million.
Gianforte has nearly $594,000 in campaign funding available, while Cooney has $169,000.
Man killed in Montana in confrontation with federal agents was wanted in Colorado murder
BILLINGS, Mont. — Colorado authorities say a man shot to death in a confrontation with federal agents in Montana had been wanted in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Colorado Springs last November.
Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Jason Newton said Tuesday that Kellen Fortune had been wanted in the Nov. 5 shooting death of Colorado Springs resident Alijah Vialpando.
Vialpando was found shot inside a crashed vehicle on Nov. 5. Newton declined to release a motive or the relation between the two men, saying the case was still under investigation and other suspects could still be charged.
“It’s a little challenging now that the suspect is deceased,” Newton said. “We’re going to keep trying to track it down so we can get answers for the family.”
Fortune was killed after being shot multiple times when he exchanged gunfire with six federal agents last Thursday in Billings.