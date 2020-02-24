Hiker rescued after crawling 8 hours for cell service
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An injured hiker in Washington was airlifted to safety over the weekend after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service, a TV station reported Sunday,
The hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday after he fractured his ankle while hiking on a trail near Hood Canal, Wash., KOIN-TV reported. A team from Jefferson County search and rescue reached the 26-year-old man on foot and then the U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist him from the trail with a helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Wash.
The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital and is in stable condition.
Authorities didn’t say how the man broke his ankle or have any other details about his ordeal.
“We like to train for high-altitude rescues because of the mountainous region we operate in,” Lt. Commander Sam Hill said in a release. “Because of that training, we were able to overcome numerous environmental challenges to rescue the hiker from a dangerous situation.
Human remains found near Hillsboro, Ore.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A passerby has discovered human remains in the woods in Washington County.
The remains were discovered on Saturday and appear to have been there for some time, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The body was found south of the Tualatin Valley Highway on some railroad tracks.
Authorities have not released the dead person’s gender or age but have said the person was an adult.
It was the second time in the past week that someone called to report that they had found human remains in Washington County. But in the case of the “remains” found earlier this week, police later determined the skull was fake.
Tree falls and critically injures Renton, Wash., man
RENTON, Wash. — A man was critically injured Sunday in Renton, Wash., after a tree fell on a six-unit apartment building during a morning of high winds and heavy rain.
The man was sleeping on a couch in the living room of one of the units when the 200-foot tree came crashing down, KING-TV reported.
It took about 45 minutes to rescue the man, who had the tree across his pelvis and was critically injured.
A cold front that moved through western Washington on Sunday brought wind gusts up to 40 mph, knocking out power for nearly 20,000 customers in the Puget Sound. Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma also closed Sunday because of a power outage.
Oregon and southwest Washington also saw high winds, with gusts of up to 55 mph along the Oregon coast.
A high surf advisory was in effect Sunday along the Oregon coast and the National Weather Service warned beachgoers to be wary of sneaker waves.
Chinook returns in Columbia River could be near-record low
TACOMA — Spring chinook salmon could return on the Columbia River in the second lowest numbers in 21 years, according to Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12 percent from last year’s return of 73,100, which was the lowest since 1999, the News Tribune in Tacoma reported Sunday.
The record low return was just 12,000 fish in 1995.
The projected return this year is just 43 percent of the 10-year average for chinook returning to hatcheries and spawning areas upriver from the Bonneville Dam.
Poor ocean conditions continue to play a significant role in lower projected returns, said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River policy coordinator for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Oregon university lab cited for animal welfare violations
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Health & Science University laboratory was cited for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst, federal inspectors said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode in January as part of research into how the animals hear, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The violations come after department officials performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland last month.
“We really do take our responsibility to care for our animals very seriously,” said Kim Saunders, the top university veterinarian for research animals. She added the findings in January do not indicate a pattern of animal mistreatment.
Ferret research was shut down for a month last year after inspectors identified three violations, and the vole lab sparked concerns after testing how alcohol affects the animals, inspectors said.