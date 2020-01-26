Police in Pendleton, Ore., to start using body cameras
PENDLETON, Ore.— The Pendleton Police Department in northeastern Oregon now has an extra set of eyes with them.
Each of Pendleton’s 24 sworn police officers has been equipped with body cameras that will record each call of service to which they respond, the East Oregonian reported this week.
“Certainly, the preservation of evidence in real time is something you can’t replace,” Police Chief Stuart Roberts said. “When otherwise you’re relying on officer memory and now you can have video and audio, plus having that person present to provide context, that credibility is valuable.”
The cameras are located on the officers’ left breast pocket and attached using a magnetic plate. Officers must double tap the camera to activate it when responding to a call.
The program joins Pendleton police with departments in Boardman and Hermiston as the only agencies with body cameras in northeastern Oregon.
The Pendleton program was started through a $31,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice with the city matching the funds.
All footage collected by the department will be held for a minimum of 180 days and anything that is a part of an investigation or court case will be held for an additional 30 months, officials said.
Woman sleeping near garage run over, killed in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 47-year-old woman who was sleeping near an apartment complex garage was run over and has died at a hospital, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers were sent to an apartment building at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found an injured woman, Trecell R. Stinson, who told them she did not have housing and had gone to sleep in front of the garage door of the building.
The driver of the car told officers that when he came out to his car to go to work, he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump, stopped and called 911 after feeling another bump.
The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were initially not believed to be life-threatening but her condition worsened and she died later at the hospital, police said.
As of Saturday morning, no charges or citations had been issued, police said.
Salem lawyer charged with strangling, assaulting woman
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem attorney is facing strangling, assault and other charges as well as an Oregon State Bar investigation after being accused of strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman in Clackamas County.
Christopher Best was arrested in November and indicted this month on three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment, the Statesman Journal reported.
Best is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019.
Best recently lived in Wilsonville and Newberg but has worked in Gatti’s Salem office.
Best, who is listed as a shareholder and an attorney on the Gatti Law Firm website, did not respond to requests for comment. Gatti officials declined to comment on the pending legal matter.
Best has made headlines in recent years representing victims of sexual abuse at schools, churches and day cares. He most recently was in the news for representing a Corvallis doctor suing Oregon Health & Science University for misusing and overusing sperm he donated as a medical student.
Oregon State Bar officials confirmed two ethics complaints have been filed against Best in recent months.