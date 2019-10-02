Signature-gathering firm told to pay more than $1 million after funneling money to Tim Eyman
OLYMPIA — A Thurston County Superior Court judge has ordered a for-profit signature-gathering firm and its principal to collectively pay more than $1 million for deceiving Washington residents by funneling their campaign donations to activist Tim Eyman for Eyman’s personal use.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the campaign finance lawsuit was filed in 2017 after Citizen Solutions and its principal, William Agazarm, unlawfully concealed a $308,185 payment to Eyman, an initiative activist who is known for introducing a $30 car-tab fee initiative.
In his order Monday, Judge James Dixon found that Agazarm “personally approved Citizen Solutions’ kickback payment” to Eyman, knowing that Eyman “planned to and, in fact, did use the funds for his own personal expenses and to support the signature gathering effort for a different Eyman-supported initiative,” the Seattle Times reported.
In ordering the sanctions, the court found the violations were egregious and warranted a substantial penalty, the statement from the attorney general’s office said.
In a statement, Eyman didn’t address the judge’s ruling but said he was focused on passing his new $30 car tabs measure and raising money to be reimbursed for the money he said he loaned to get the measure qualified.
“This judgment reflects the serious and intentional violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws committed by Mr. Agazarm and Citizen Solutions,” Ferguson said in the statement. “Mr. Agazarm and Citizen Solutions knowingly participated in a scheme to hide how contributions to Tim Eyman’s campaigns were really being used.”
The Sept. 30 judgment ordered Agazarm to pay $150,000 in civil penalties, Citizen Solutions LLC to pay $150,000 in civil penalties and Agazarm and Citizen Solutions jointly to pay $117,500 in unpaid contempt sanctions and $622,255.67 in costs and fees.
Feds: Washington man cashed missing brother’s benefits
TACOMA — Federal prosecutors say a 72-year-old Washington man has been collecting his missing brother’s Social Security benefits for more than two decades, a case cracked with the help of facial recognition software.
According to a complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday, Missouri native Jarvis L. Sayler hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1988. At the time, his adopted brother, Chris Harvey Sayler, of Olalla, Wash., reportedly told investigators that he hadn’t seen Jarvis since a recent argument.
Prosecutors said that since 1998, Chris Sayler has been collecting his brother’s Social Security disability and eventually retirement benefits — more than $400,000 in all. Jarvis Sayler was partially blind.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Washington’s Department of Licensing referred the case to the Social Security inspector general this year after facial recognition software showed that the photo on a 2013 driver’s license issued in Jarvis Sayler’s name matched that of Chris Sayler.
Chris Sayler was arrested Tuesday on charges of fraud and identity theft. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Man arrested in Spokane gas station fire standoff
SPOKANE — Police say a man accused of pointing a gun at a trooper, leading police on a chase to a Spokane gas station and setting things on fire inside was arrested by a SWAT team after a standoff.
Phillip Booher was arrested late Monday after a SWAT team entered the building. Police said Booher was taken to a hospital for treatment, and then booked into Spokane County Jail with bail set at $500,000 on suspicion of assault, attempting to elude police, arson and other charges.
The incident started with a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 2 on Monday afternoon when a man in the vehicle pointed a gun at a Washington State Patrol trooper and said he wasn’t going back to jail. Police said the man drove away, leading police to the gas station, where the man ran inside and refused to come out. He lit things on fire inside before the standoff ended, police said.
Agency OKs wild horse roundup in south central Idaho
BOISE — Federal officials plan to round up nearly all the wild horses in a south central Idaho wild horse area so the population can be brought down and maintained at about 50 horses.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday it has approved an environmental analysis that includes using fertility control on 25 female horses that would be released back into the wild. The agency estimated the population at the Saylor Creek Herd Management Area, about 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry, will be about 170 horses by summer 2020.
The agency said if the roundup occurs then, it expects to capture about 150 horses using a bait and water trap. Horses not returned to the wild would be prepared for the agency’s adoption program.
It’s not clear when the roundup might occur.