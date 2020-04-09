Human remains found in Oregon are that of woman with brown hair
SWEET HOME, Ore. — Human remains that were found near Sweet Home are that of a woman with short brown hair, authorities said.
Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a U.S. Forest Service road about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.
The agencies have tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
She is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy. Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death.
Police report death of alleged carjacker
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who allegedly shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Wash., man.
Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m., The Columbian reported.
Vancouver police said the man allegedly shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. No information about their conditions has been released.
Bowers fled, and then authorities said emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.
At the time, the sheriff’s office said the man found dead matched the description of the shooting suspect, and a car matching the description of the one stolen in the carjacking was found nearby.
Man shot, killed at trailhead in south-central Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Carbon County officials are investigating a shooting at a trailhead in south-central Montana that left one man dead, Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Wednesday.
The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. about 14 miles south of Red Lodge at a spot that is frequently used for hiking access, McQuillan told the Billings Gazette.
Four men were in the area and a man in his 40s was shot and killed, McQuillan said. The other three called 911 and are cooperating with the investigation. No one has been taken into custody.
“We’re still investigating the events leading up to” the shooting, McQuillan said.
Man in officer-involved shooting dies after police pursuit
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of child molestation was killed in an officer-involved shooting after firing at Pierce County deputies during a traffic stop and officer pursuit, authorities said.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a man with a shotgun in a pizza place parking lot near Eatonville, KOMO-TV reported Tuesday.
The suspect, 37, reportedly said it was his last day on Earth before driving off in a vehicle on Mountain Highway reaching more than 80 mph during a pursuit, deputies said.
Authorities were searching for the suspect, whom they learned was scheduled to meet with detectives earlier that day regarding a child molestation investigation.
The suspect crashed and gunfire was eventually exchanged, authorities said, adding that the man was transferred to Madigan Army Hospital, where he died. No deputies were reported injured.
It is unclear if the gunshot wound is self-inflicted or if Pierce County deputies shot him, deputies said.
Fire badly damages Tacoma restaurant
TACOMA — A Denny’s restaurant was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around midnight to the restaurant in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue and found flames coming from the roof.
It took about a half hour for crews to get control of the fire.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire, but they believe it started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.
Closure of the Columbia River Gorge highway expanded
PORTLAND, Ore. — All public land is closed within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped some people from showing up and trespassing onto parks and trails.
Following the influx, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down seven additional miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway, which leads to many of the area’s most popular hikes and waterfalls, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The highway will now be closed from Larch Mountain to Angels Rest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The department previously closed the scenic highway from Angels Rest to Ainsworth.
Existing closures haven’t stopped 200 cars an hour from showing up, according to transportation officials. Many visitors have also disregarded barricades and thrown signs off the road.