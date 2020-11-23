Inmate in Walla Walla pen dies of COVID-19
WALLA WALLA — A 62-year-old man serving a life sentence at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Corrections announced Sunday.
Michael Cornethan was taken to a medical facility Friday after testing positive, according to a news release. He died Saturday, and is the third Department of Corrections inmate to die because of COVID-19 related issues. He’s the first who was not an inmate at Coyote Ridge Correction Center in Connell.
Cornethan was sentenced to life in prison in 1984 after being found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder in the stabbing, strangulation and shooting death of a Seattle woman in October 1982.
Snowy Owl makes home in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE —A snowy owl has been wowing residents and birders in Queen Anne.
It is rare for the owls to be seen in this region, and the owls always create a stir in Seattle, where with their striking appearance they can hardly be missed. Their color belies their usual home in the arctic. Snowies are the largest of owls, with a wingspan that can reach nearly 5 feet.
They also are among the heaviest, weighing in at about 5 pounds. Large numbers of snowy owls sometimes come south in events called irruptions; in 2011 snowies were frequently seen in Seattle on rooftops, at Discovery Park, even at the Paccar truck plant in Renton.
Body of girl found in vehicle in Skagit River
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Rescue teams recovered the body of a Mount Vernon girl inside a vehicle in the Skagit River on Saturday.
Mount Vernon police received a call about 9:45 p.m. Friday from a woman who said she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park. The girl found in the vehicle is believed to be the Friday night caller, according to a news release from Mount Vernon police.
The search was suspended at 1 a.m. Saturday because of hazardous river conditions and resumed later that morning.
Rescue teams located the missing vehicle about 11:30 a.m., 300 yards down from the boat launch and found the girl’s body inside, the news release states.