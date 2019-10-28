Oregon highway crash kills one, leaves seven injured
PORTLAND, Ore.— A man was killed and seven people were injured in a highway crash south of Woodburn.
KGW-television reported the crash of four vehicles occurred at around 4 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 5.
A preliminary investigation indicated a sedan driven by 23-year-old Valeria Villasenor-Sibrian of Salem was southbound and rear-ended a small car driven by 24-year-old Artemio Davila of Beaverton.
Davila’s car went underneath the cable barrier in the median and was struck by a northbound sport utility vehicle driven by 55-year-old Vanessa Underwood of Salem. A northbound pickup drive by 52-year-old Theresa Peters of Salem then struck the SUV.
Davila died at the scene.
Four people in the SUV were transported to the Salem Hospital, including three with serious injuries.
Man killed, baby hurt, in tractor crash
EMIGRANT, Mont. — A truck collided with a tractor on a Montana highway, killing 39-year-old Livingston man and injuring three others, including an 11-month old baby.
The Great Falls Tribune reported the Montana Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 89 near Emigrant in Park County.
The patrol said the Livingston man was driving the John Deere tractor with the infant in an unsecured child seat when a truck with two occupants attempted to pass it. While the truck was attempting to pass, the tractor turned left and the vehicles collided.
The victim and the baby were ejected from the tractor.
Salem bicyclist dies of injuries suffered in crash with car
SALEM, Ore. — Officials at Salem Health Hospital say a bicyclist involved in a crash last week has died.
The Salem Stateman Journal reported police identified the bicyclist as Jason Libel of Salem.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said Libel was riding his bicycle on Portland Road and weaved into a lane used by cars. A car clipped the bike.
Libel was thrown off the bike and struck his head. He was taken to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries.
Hospital officials on Saturday afternoon confirmed Libel had died.
California man gets prison in Montana meth case
BILLINGS, Mont. — A California man who told a Montana Highway Patrol trooper he had been in Yellowstone National Park to visit Yogi Bear has been sentenced to prison for possessing 8.3 pounds of methamphetamine officers found in the spare tire of his rental car.
The Billings Gazette reported 32-year-old Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr. of Sacramento was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
The trooper stopped Sanchez on Interstate 90 near Columbus in December 2017 for following another car too closely.
Court records say Sanchez seemed confused about where he was going and where he had been, and his rental car was due to have been returned a day earlier. He granted officers permission to search the car.
Kent, Wash., man charged in cold-case killing of ex-girlfriend
SEATTLE — A 62-year-old Kent man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend more than two decades ago, though her body has never turned up.
The Seattle Times reported video-surveillance footage from a Tukwila casino recently reviewed by a detective led to arrest of Phan Kim Seng, a retired car salesman.
Investigators had long suspected Seng, who they say had previously assaulted Anna Nguyen and who had threatened her new fiance, and who had used her debit cards after she vanished.
While he maintained over the years that Nguyen had moved to Vietnam, authorities say, a long search turned up no trace of her, and she was declared dead in 2015.
Cold case investigators began taking another look at the evidence and reviewed nearly 300 hours of video footage, collected by the King County Sheriff’s Office at the time of Nguyen’s disappearance in 1998. They say it showed Seng was at the casino where her car was found. They said he had denied going there.
Seng was arrested Friday, has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $2 million bail.
Man killed, second man wounded in weekend Seattle shootings
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating two weekend shootings.
KOMO television reported a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He died of his injuries.
Police on Saturday did not know where the man had been shot.
In a separate incident, a fight broke out just after 2 a.m. Saturday at a downtown club.
Police responded to the 2200 block of First Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to the face in a parking lot. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.