Idaho Education Association names teacher as union president
BOISE — Idaho’s largest teachers union named an educator from the Boise School District as its new president, the union said.
Layne McInelly will lead the Idaho Education Association after serving as the union’s vice president for the past five years, The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday.
Former President Kari Overall resigned earlier this week for personal reasons, the association said in an email.
The union president is an elected position among the at-large membership and serves a three-year term.
McInelly is a sixth grade teacher at Morley Nelson Elementary in Boise.
In addition to serving as vice president, McInelly was previously a member of the union’s board of directors representing Boise.
He has served as a member of the Boise Education Association executive board, the Idaho Education Association state executive committee and government relations committee, as well as the association’s resolutions chairman and budget committee chairman.
“I look forward to continuing to help lead our collective work to ensure all students have access to great schools that give them the opportunity (to) reach their full potential,” McInelly said in the email.
Oregon school district pays almost $120,000 to settle food allergy suit
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District has agreed to pay $119,500 to settle a federal suit filed by parents arguing that the district failed to take proper precautions to protect their 5-year-old in light of the student’s severe allergies to nut and egg products.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported before their child started kindergarten at McKinley Elementary School, Anna McFaul and Benjamin Vidic provided the school nurse with a health management plan, informing the school of their daughter’s severe allergies.
The school served her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on her eighth day of school, claiming it was OK to eat because it contained sunflower seed butter, which was false, the suit said.
The school then failed to recognize when the student went into shock, thinking only she was ill, according to the suit. The father rushed his daughter to a hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, the suit said.
The Beaverton School District did not admit liability, but agreed to take added measures to ensure its staff are trained to protect students and can properly respond to an allergic reaction.
The district agreed to pay $71,700 to the family and $47,800 to cover their attorney costs, according to records in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
Police: Dead geese, ducks found in bags near Oregon Coast
CLOVERDALE, Ore. — Authorities are searching for information after three garbage bags full of the remains of ducks and geese were found near the Oregon Coast.
Oregon State Police said in a release that a person walking a dog on Thursday near the Nestucca River in Tillamook County reported the discovery.
Eight geese and five ducks were found in the garbage bags, with the breast meat removed from three of the geese.
The remains were found near where the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building are located.
Anyone with information should contact Oregon State Police troopers in the fish and wildlife division.
One dead after driver fleeing police crashes car into train
BURLINGTON, Wash. — One person died at the scene after a car crashed into a passing train in western Washington.
The Washington State Patrol said Christopher M. Brock was the car driver in the fatal collision that happened about 5 p.m. Friday in Burlington.
Authorities said Skagit County sheriff’s deputies were trying to stop the 2019 Hyundai Elantra for traffic violations when the car suddenly turned on Garrett Road and crashed into the train, which was at the intersection of Garrett Road and State Route 20.
The train then dragged the car for a mile before the car caught fire.
Authorities are investigating.
Montana outfitter to offer e-bike rentals on mountain road
KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana outfitter has announced plans to purchase multiple electric bikes for rental use on a scenic mountain road in Glacier National Park.
Glacier Guide and Montana Raft Co. is already taking reservations for bike rentals and guided tours on Going-to-the-Sun Road in spring 2020, the Flathead Beacon reported.
The decision comes months after the U.S. Secretary of the Interior ruled to allow powered bikes to be used in national parks, officials said.
It is unclear what brand of e-bikes will be purchased, but the company is expected to buy at least 10 to start, company officials said. They have plans to make test trips with the bikes in April to see how the bikes can withstand the steep road, officials said.
All bicyclists must obey speed limits and any other state traffic laws, authorities said.