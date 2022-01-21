Lawsuit: Governor unlawfully commuting prison sentences
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Oregon district attorneys and the relatives of three homicide victims have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Kate Brown of unlawfully freeing nearly 1,000 incarcerated people.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Marion County Circuit Court, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
District attorneys Patricia Perlow of Lane County and Doug Marteeny of Linn County are among the parties alleging Brown has violated clemency procedures that require victim notification. The lawsuit also asks a judge to stop the Democratic governor from allowing those convicted of crimes as minors from applying for commutation.
“We are asking that the court compel the governor to follow the laws that are already in place,” said Monique DeSpain, a lawyer for the Kevin L. Mannix Salem-based law firm, which filed the case with Common Sense for Oregon on behalf of Perlow, Marteeny and the homicide victims’ relatives.
Kevin Mannix, a former chairman of the Oregon Republican Party, leads both the law firm and the organization, The Register-Guard reported.
A spokeswoman for the governor said the office “generally does not comment on matters of pending litigation.”
Everett bar owner pleads not guilty to felony sexual assault
EVERETT, Wash. — A 35-year-old Everett bar owner has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of felony sexual assault.
A judge on Tuesday maintained bail at $1 million for Christian Sayre, who has owned The Anchor Pub since 2014, The Everett Herald reported. He remained in Snohomish County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
Last week, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sayre with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties.
Everett police arrested Sayre on Friday for the second time in several months after additional customers came forward accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them.
Deputy prosecutor Taryn Jones also asked Superior Court Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw to impose no-contact and protection orders for 10 people involved in the case. The deputy prosecutor also asked for a no-contact order between Sayre and the state’s civilian witnesses, with two exceptions. One of those was the mother of Sayre’s child. The other was a former employee of Sayre’s at The Anchor.
“My understanding is that (the employee) is currently involved in managing The Anchor Pub in some matter,” Jones told the court. “I do understand they may have communications related to that.”
Bullock an initial board member for public lands foundation
HELENA, Mont. — Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Bureau of Land Management Director Neil Kornze are two of the first four board members of a new nonprofit foundation created to help leverage public and private funds to conserve, protect and restore land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
The other two board members for the Foundation for America’s Public Lands who were named Wednesday are Maite Arce, who founded the Hispanic Access Foundation and Stacy Leeds, is a professor of law and leadership at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will name another five board members in the coming months, the agency said. Board members will serve staggered terms of four and six years.
BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning was Bullock’s chief of staff for three of the eight years he was governor.
Two pedestrians killed in Arlington, Wash.; driver arrested
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities say two pedestrians were killed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday in Arlington.
The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m.
Two adult pedestrians died at the scene. Both directions of Highway 9 were closed as part of the investigation.
The driver of the vehicle was being processed Thursday morning for suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.
Washington: Vancouver man ran Ponzi scheme
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Washington state agency has filed administrative charges against a Vancouver man accused of violating the state Securities Act by using funds from a pooled investment vehicle to make Ponzi payments to investors, among other violations.
The Washington Department of Financial Institutions Securities Division entered the statement of charges in mid-December against Charles Richard Burgess, The Columbian reported.
The securities administrator intends to order Burgess to cease and desist and pay a $100,000 fine, as well as costs from the investigation totaling no less than $25,000, according to the statement of charges.
Burgess’ attorney — Todd Maybrown of the Seattle firm Allen, Hansen, Maybrown & Offenbecher — declined to comment on the pending litigation.
However, the Securities Division received records from Burgess and investors indicating he had sold participation in the pool since about 1994, but because of bank records-retention policies, the Securities Division could collect records only as far back as late 2013.
The Securities Division could not comment on whether there is a criminal investigation. A spokesman with the FBI’s Seattle office said the agency does not typically confirm or deny investigations. Nothing has been referred to the county prosecutor’s office.
As of March 2021, the pool had 43 investors, with 39 in Washington. Burgess often offered and sold participation in the pooled investment vehicle to family and friends or family and friends of participants, the statement of charges says.
The offering has never been registered with the state, and Burgess is not a registered investment adviser, the department found.
Burgess provided limited information to potential investors and failed to discuss the risks, investment strategy, number of participants, products he buys and sells, whether the pool is diversified, and amount of funds in the pool or the total value, according to the statement of charges.
Burgess is accused of telling investors their funds would be pooled with funds from other investors and that he uses the money to trade in stocks. However, he allegedly used some new investment funds to make payments to existing investors. In a Ponzi scheme, a person pays investors with proceeds from new investors, rather than money earned from investments, promising large returns at little to no risk.
Burgess is also accused of transferring some funds to his personal account before transferring them to a brokerage account and sometimes he paid personal expenses directly from the pool’s account, according to the statement of charges.
Burgess also sent investors monthly statements that falsely showed the pool was successful and that investors were making a consistent profit, the statement of charges says.
In July 2021, Burgess reportedly told some investors the pool no longer had funds. He gave at least 17 investors a settlement agreement, as well as a repayment proposal and balance sheet showing the principal owed.
However, he didn’t tell them the number of pool participants who are owed funds, the total amount of principal owed or that the pool hadn’t had sufficient funds to repay investors since at least 2015, according to the statement of charges.