Sheriff: Detectives kill man who allegedly stabbed passerby and dog
SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says detectives in Shoreline shot and killed a man who had allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old dog-walker and his dog, and who had also attacked another person.
The 62-year-old called 911 at 6 a.m. Thursday to say he had been stabbed, once in the back and once in the front, by someone who had been following him as he returned home from a walk. The assailant then allgedly stabbed the dog and ran off.
About 20 minutes later, another man called 911 to report that someone matching the same description had attacked him with a knife. That caller was able to fight the suspect off, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies used a police dog to track the suspect, and two detectives found him, still armed with an 8-inch chef’s knife, near the intersection of South 175th Street and Linden Avenue North. A fight ensued and the detectives shot the man, then administered life-saving efforts to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.
The 62-year-old man and his dog were reported to be in stable condition.
Portland police arrest nine protesters and clear parks near federal court
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested nine people early Thursday as they cleared protesters from two downtown Portland parks.
The Portland Police Bureau said that they ordered people to leave Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks, which are near the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse that has been the target of recent demonstrations. Demonstrators had been occupying the park and authorities said they were closed until further notice.
Nearly two months of nightly protests in Oregon’s largest city following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes with police.
Small groups of protesters have set fires, launched fireworks and sprayed graffiti on public buildings, including police precincts and the federal courthouse.
Spokane police officer pleads not guilty to vehicular assault
SPOKANE— A Spokane police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an investigation that determined he was driving more than twice the speed limit when he struck another vehicle, injuring its passengers.
Officer Michael Brunner, 27, appeared before a judge Wednesday to be arraigned on two charges of vehicular assault, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Through his attorney, Brunner declined to comment to the newspaper after the hearing.
An investigation by Washington State Patrol released last week found Brunner was going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone immediately before hitting another car at an intersection on March 25. Brunner was in his police vehicle, but was not speeding to an emergency.
The car’s driver, James Collins, broke a rib and collarbone and had bleeding in his right retina, according to the State Patrol report. A passenger received a laceration to the head that required staples.
Prosecutors charge woman with murder in boyfriend’s death
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A southwestern Washington woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death her boyfriend.
Court documents say she told deputies the two got in a fight after she heard he had used heroin with another woman, the (Longview)Daily News reported.
Prosecutors have charged Tina Ann Pase with murder and possession of methamphetamine.
Pase is accused of killing 53-year-old David Miller at a residence in Winlock. Miller’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is expected later this week.
According to court documents, deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Two arriving deputies found Pase, who told them “It was only a BB gun. Please help him,” according to the court documents.
Miller did not have a pulse, and emergency medical personnel declared him dead, documents said.
Funeral home identifies two victims of Montana arson fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A funeral home in western Montana has released the names of two of the three victims of a July 6 arson fire in Corvallis.
David Dewey, 32, and his wife, Shandell Dewey, 26, died in the fire, Daley Leach Memorial Chapel reported. The name of the third victim, a man, has not been released.
Another woman suffered serious injuries after jumping out a second story window, officials said.
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has said they are investigating the fire as an arson after finding evidence that an accelerant was used. NBC Montana reported the sheriff’s office is investigating a prior arson attempt at the same apartment four days earlier.
Detectives are also looking into a potential connection with another fire north of Hamilton around the same time. Officers have video of a vehicle of interest and are trying to locate it and its registered owner, the sheriff’s office said.