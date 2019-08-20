Washington firefighter seeks damages for on-job injuries
SEATTLE — An injured Washington state firefighter has filed a $100 million civil claim, but must first fight a law prohibiting him from collecting damages.
The Seattle Times reported that 29-year-old Daniel Lyon Jr. filed the claim against an Okanogan electric cooperative, but a doctrine established in the state prevents first responders from suing.
Investigators say the 2015 Twisp River fire was caused by an uninsulated power line in a fire zone owned by the company.
A company attorney says people who start fires could be afraid to call authorities if an injured first responder was able to sue them.
Lyon’s attorneys say the doctrine violates the state constitution that provides equal protection under the law.
Officials say Lyon suffered full-body burns after his crew’s vehicle was overcome by flames while escaping.
Lawsuit says Oregon group falsely advertises dairy products
SALEM, Ore. — A class-action lawsuit says an Oregon creamery association falsely advertises the source of its milk.
The Statesman Journal reported Monday that the lawsuit was filed Monday by the Animal Legal Defense Fund against the Tillamook County Creamery Association in western Oregon.
The lawsuit by the California-based organization says most of the association’s milk comes from land in Boardman owned by Threemile Canyon Farms rather than from cows grazing on small family farms.
The complaint says the association’s dairy products are “made from milk from the largest industrial dairy in the country that confines tens of thousands of cows on concrete.”
An association representative says it “adamantly disagrees with the allegations made in the lawsuit.”
The association is owned by about 80 families.
Man drowns at Crater Lake
CRATER LAKE, Ore. — Authorities say a man drowned after jumping off a rock cliff into Crater Lake.
The National Park Service says the unidentified 27-year-old jumped at Cleetwood Cove around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, and did not resurface.
Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says the cliff the man had jumped from was about 25 feet high.
McCabe says the cliff known as “Jumping Rock” is a popular recreation spot and was not a prohibited area for jumping.
She says officials have not yet determined exactly why the man drowned.
During the summer, the surface of the lake warms up to about 60 degrees Fahrenheit, but the average temperature of the lake is around 38 degrees Fahrenheit.
Swimming is only allowed in the area around Cleetwood Cove and along the shore of Wizard Island.
Suspect in Amazon theft ring arrested on child porn charge
SEATTLE — A man suspected of leading a theft ring that sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon has been arrested on an unrelated child pornography charge.
Aleksandr Pavlovski of Auburn, Washington, was identified in a search warrant affidavit unsealed last month as the ringleader of a scheme that used fake pawn shops to buy stolen goods from shoplifters, as well as from two contract delivery drivers working for Amazon. The FBI said accounts affiliated with the 44-year-old Pavlovski made sales of at least $10 million on Amazon.
An FBI agent wrote in a complaint unsealed Monday that when investigators searched Pavlovski’s phone looking for evidence of the theft scheme, they found hundreds of pornographic images of children.
A message seeking comment from Pavlovski’s attorney was not immediately returned.
Oregon health officials confirm 23 measles cases this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials say 23 measles cases have been confirmed, the most reported in the state in a single year since 1991.
KATU-TV reported Monday that the Oregon Health Authority announced nine new cases were reported in Clackamas and Multnomah counties since the beginning of July.
Health officials say none of the nine people who recently contracted measles were vaccinated, and they have all stayed home while contagious.
Officials say two of the nine cases were confirmed after the department updated its numbers Aug. 14.
Health officials say most of the people diagnosed this year have been children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 1,000 cases have already been confirmed in 30 states this year.
Officials say measles can cause cough, fever and a whole-body rash.
Grizzly bear activity closes access to area in Glacier Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park has temporarily closed access to the Granite Park area due to grizzly bear activity.
The Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent Trail from Swiftcurrent Pass to Granite Park Chalet were closed as of Sunday evening. The Granite Park backcountry campground was closed to campers arriving Monday.
Park staff planned to check on the bears Monday and conduct hazing activities if needed.
Park staff who live in the Granite Park area have been monitoring grizzly bears frequenting the area and on Sunday received several reports from visitors of encounters with a bear or bears along the trail within the general area of the campground and the chalet.
The park says the bear or bears exhibited behavior consistent with being disturbed and frustrated by human presence.
New lawsuit seeks protection zone for Northwest orcas
SEATTLE — A new federal lawsuit seeks to establish a “protection zone” for endangered orcas in the Pacific Northwest.
The Center for Biological Diversity and the Orca Relief Citizens’ Alliance sued NOAA Fisheries in U.S. District Court in Seattle, saying the agency has failed to act on a petition it filed in 2016.
The petition sought to bar vessels from a 10- to 12-square-mile area west San Juan Island, where the orcas feed from April through September each year. Canada has already announced that no vessel traffic will be allowed from June through October in three sanctuary zones in prime orca feeding habitat.
Advocates say vessel noise interferes with the echolocation the orcas use to hunt. The whales are struggling with a dearth of their preferred prey, Chinook salmon.
Montana art historian proposes state flag design changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana art historian has called for a new state flag after receiving a top research award.
The Missoulian reported Sunday that Hipolito Rafael Chacon announced the idea Thursday to redesign Montana’s identity with a new state flag.
Officials say his research received an award last month from the International Congress of Vexillology, a worldwide association of flag researchers.
Officials say the design originated from just the seal because Montana troops needed a banner to carry in the Spanish-American War.
Officials say the state legislature added the name of the state in 1981.
Chacon said a public design competition could be the best way to select a new design.
Experts say former historians tried to change the design decades ago, but state officials laughed at the idea.
