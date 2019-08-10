Police arrest pair following string of crimes, woman’s death
TACOMA — Police say a woman’s death is possibly linked to a string of crimes that led to the arrests of two people in Washington.
The News Tribune reported Lakewood police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman Thursday following an attempted carjacking and burglary.
Police said a man tried to steal a car, but the 76-year-old owner defended it with a golf club.
A home burglary was reported a few minutes later.
Police said a person with a machete-style knife approached the resident, but the person left when the resident pulled out a gun.
The man and woman later surrendered to police.
Police found a woman dead inside a barber shop while the other crimes were occurring.
Police said they’re investigating the death and other crimes as one case.
Firefighter lied about evacuation, groped girls, police say
HELENA, Mont. — Montana authorities say a volunteer firefighter told two teenage girls they had to leave their home because of a wildfire, then gave them alcohol and sexually assaulted them.
The Independent Record reported 55-year-old Edward Chevallier has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and unlawful transactions with children. He was suspended from the Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The 18- and 19-year-old girls told Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office officials they believed Chevallier when he told them Tuesday they had to leave because of a fire near Lincoln.
The girls’ home is outside the evacuation zone. Sheriff Leo Dutton said evacuation orders are typically carried out by deputies.
The girls said he brought them to his home, gave them beer and groped them.
Chevallier did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Truck hauling hay overturns in Montana, killing one
MALTA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol says a truck hauling hay on a flatbed trailer overturned while making a turn and caught fire, killing the driver.
The Billings Gazette reported that the accident occurred Thursday evening on U.S. 191 about 35 miles north of Malta in Phillips County.
Trooper Jeff Kent said the northbound semi fell on its side after taking a turn too fast.
The semi, which was believed to be delivering hay to a local farm, was severely damaged by the fire.
Kent said the male driver was seriously burned. His name was not immediately released.
The accident remains under investigation.
Two people killed breaking down music festival grounds in Oregon
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Two arborists breaking down the setup of the Pickathon music festival were killed after the cherry picker they were in fell over.
Local news media reported the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pendarvis Farm. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said arborists were helping take down shades that were strung over the grounds at Pickathon, which ended Sunday.
It’s not yet known what caused the cherry picker, a four-wheel-drive vehicle with an extension and a basket, to fall over.
The identities of the arborists have not been released.
Forest Service plans fee increases for Montana campgrounds, cabins
MISSOULA, Mont. — Forest Service officials have proposed increasing prices and charging new fees for rental cabins and campgrounds in the Lolo National Forest.
The Missoulian reported Thursday the federal agency aims to bring the income at sites in the Montana forest in line with the cost of services.
The changes include increasing lookouts and cabins that cost $30 to $80 per night to as much as $45 to $115 per night.
Campgrounds would increase to $10 to $20 depending on the site.
Forest implementation staff officer Chris James said the new and higher fees are expected to bring in about $250,000 each year.
The agency is taking public comment on the proposal through Sept. 30.
Montana man denies killing man with brick
KALISPELL, Mont. — A 43-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of beating a man to death with a concrete brick in Kalispell.
The Flathead Beacon reported Leigh G. Medina entered the plea to a deliberate homicide charge in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.
Medina is accused of beating 67-year-old Paul David Kellenberger to death at a Kalispell home July 15. Charging documents offered no insight as to a motive in the killing.
Medina, who remains in custody, is expected to stand trial later this year.
If convicted, Medina could spend the rest of his life in prison.