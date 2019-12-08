Bail set at $1 million for woman accused of killing child
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bail has been set at $1 million for a 27-year-old northwestern Washington woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.
A Whatcom County Superior Court judge set bail for Kamee Dixon on Friday.
She’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hazel Homan.
Homan died Nov. 30. Doctors determined her brain hemorrhages were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
Doctors also said there’s no evidence of choking as reported by Dixon on the day she called 911.
Defense attorney Starck Follis said there are no prior claims of abuse or neglect, and Dixon should have a lower bail.
Dixon’s next court appearance is set for Friday.
Discriminatory housing policy lawsuit in Sunnyside dismissed
YAKIMA — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the city of Sunnyside of using its crime-free rental policy to discriminate.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported atate Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit July 30 in U.S. District Court.
The city’s crime-free rental program was the focus. It’s intended to allow landlords to evict tenants who commit crimes at or near their residence.
Ferguson highlighted three instances in his lawsuit. One involved police evicting a Latina mother, a grandmother and seven children without a court order. The woman allegedly refused her landlord’s sexual advances and he accused her and her son of stealing and had them evicted, the lawsuit said.
Another case cited accused police of evicting a pregnant Latina woman with three children who had been living in low-income housing without incident. The third incident accused police of requiring a landlord to evict a couple after their residence had been searched by authorities.
Justice Rosanna Malouf Peterson said Friday the state failed to provide enough evidence to show any widespread discrimination against any particular group.
The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the matter could be heard again in the future.
Manure spill kills threatened steelhead in Washington creek
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — U.S. officials have fined a northwestern Washington farmer $6,750 after a manure spill killed threatened steelhead.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this week announced the fine against Harold Carbee of Bellingham.
Officials said a hose broke in May and spilled manure into Anderson Creek.
The spill killed more than 300 fish, including 89 young steelhead protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The Capital Press reported that officials said that $9 million has been spent on two bridges over the creek to improve fish passage.
Greg Busch of NOAA Fisheries said work done on salmon and steelhead recovery shouldn’t go to waste.
Officials said Carbee agreed to the fine. He was also told to build a berm to contain manure-contaminated water.
Crews work to dislodge boulders above Billings neighborhood
BILLINGS, Mont. — Crews have been working to dislodge boulders from a cliff to reduce the risk of rockfall on a neighborhood in Billings.
A slide Sept. 21 sent a boulder into one home and left debris on a street.
City workers have been eager to reopen the street, but wary of using explosives to break the boulders apart. They don’t want vibrations to send more rocks down from nearby cliffs known as the Rims.
Crews on Friday worked to dislodge two loose boulders above the neighborhood. One boulder came down with help from a balloon inflated inside a crack.
The other boulder resisted four attempts to bring it down with explosives. Workers planned to try again in the days ahead, the Billings Gazette reported.
Two businesses sue pipeline company over 2016 explosion in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two businesses whose Northwest Portland storefronts were destroyed by a 2016 gas explosion have filed new lawsuits against the company that was digging at the time.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Portland Bagelworks owners Kim and Rik Bartel are suing Loy Clark Pipeline for $2.6 million, alleging criminal negligence and trespass. They also allege that their 21-year-old daughter died as a result of stress and anxiety from the explosion.
Dosha SalonSpa has also sued Loy Clark Pipeline for $1.4 million, alleging trespass. Both businesses are requesting a jury trial.
Andrea Blessum, a spokeswoman for Loy Clark Pipeline, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the company couldn’t comment on pending litigation.
On Oct. 19, 2016, Loy Clark Pipeline employees dug into a sidewalk and their excavator hit a natural gas pipeline. That caused a series of explosions in and around the building, injuring at least eight firefighters, police officers and residents in the upscale shopping district.