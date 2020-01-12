Ex-Oregon Guard contractor pleads guilty to double-billing government
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard who managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators for the military at Camp Withycombe outside Portland pleaded guilty to double-billing the government for repairs that were never made.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Dominic Caputo, of Clackamas, also agreed Thursday to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the plea agreement.
Caputo pleaded guilty to making a false statement before U.S .District Judge Karin J. Immergut and had four counts of wire fraud dismissed.
Prosecutors said Caputo sought reimbursement for bogus repairs on 1,380 engines, generators and other parts by submitting false work orders to the U.S. Army-Communications-Electronics Command. The fraud occurred from 2012 through 2014, according to the indictment.
The Oregon National Guard operated the maintenance site at Camp Withycombe to refurbish out-of-service electronic equipment owned by the Department of Defense.
Prosecutors noted Caputo did not receive any personal benefit from the fraud. He said he took the actions to protect the program he worked for and his employees’ jobs and believed at the time they could make up the shortage in production and supply the quantity of paid-for engines.
WSDOT erroneously charged 65,000 drivers for Seattle tunnel tolls
SEATTLE — Transportation officials in Washington have started to give refunds to about 65,000 drivers who were erroneously charged when traveling through tunnel tolls in Seattle.
The state Department of Transportation confirmed technical issues caused tolling equipment in the tunnel on State Route 99 to charge a 25-cent photo-enforced fee on one or more trips, local news media reported Friday.
Drivers with a Good to Go pass who traveled through the tunnel from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31 will be automatically credited 25 cents, officials said.
The credit should appear in accounts within seven days, and drivers do not have to do anything, transportation officials said. The department expects to refund $70,000, officials said.
Department engineers discovered the problem after customers started to report being overcharged, officials said.
Clark College faculty union sets strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of a Washington community college faculty union are going on strike after the school’s administration failed to negotiate a contract, union members announced Friday.
More than 400 faculty members in the Clark College Association for Higher Education will be on strike at the Vancouver college on Monday, union members said.
The school will remain open but all Monday classes are canceled, including online and non-credit courses, college officials said.
Faculty have been asking for more equitable pay to attract and keep qualified and committed employees, but negotiations have continued for 15 months, union members said.
Contractor proposes 469-house subdivision in Boise suburb
BOISE — A Pennsylvania-based home construction company has proposed building 469 houses in Idaho, further developing a rural farm town into a Boise suburb.
Toll Brothers has applied to build the subdivision near Highway 16 north of State Street on land owned by the Rosti family, the Idaho Statesman reported Friday.
The land is under contract and has not yet been sold to Toll Brothers, Kari Rosti said.
Rosti declined to comment further. Toll Brothers could not immediately be reached for comment.
The subdivision would include a pool, playground, multiple pathways and a 191,209-square-foot space for potential commercial development such as a car wash or gas station, developers said.
Developers expect the subdivision to be completed in 2027 and generate more than 5,800 car trips a day, officials said.
Police report Seattle shootings rose 6 percent in 2019 from 2018
SEATTLE — Seattle police released data on Friday showing reports of gunfire and shootings — both fatal and non-fatal — were up slightly last year compared to 2018, with increases most pronounced in the department’s South Precinct and along Aurora Avenue North in the North Precinct.
The Seattle Times reported shootings across the city increased 6 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, with 235 reports of shots fired, 79 injury shootings and 18 fatal shootings, for a total of 332 shooting incidents, the data show. In 2018, the total was 313 shooting incidents, with 67 injury shootings, 13 fatalities and 233 shootings that resulted in property damage or where officers were able to collect evidence of a shooting such as shell casings.
Despite the year-over-year uptick, Assistant Police Chief of Investigations Deanna Nollette said 2019’s total numbers are still below the levels of gun violence seen in the city in 2015 and 2017, when there were 388 and 360 shooting incidents, respectively.