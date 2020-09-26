Cops shoot, kill man they were trying to bust
SPOKANE — Police say two officers shot a man to death Thursday afternoon while trying to arrest him.
Police went to a motel to arrest the man, who was suspected on Monday of breaking into his ex’s residence and firing a weapon, and on Wednesday assaulting that person, among other crimes, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Sgt. Teresa Fuller said the man arrived at the motel in an RV. As he exited, police said he was armed with a pistol. Fuller said there was “an exchange of words” between the officers and the man before officers fired at him. She said she could not say if the man fired a weapon.
Police said the man died despite a surgeon’s efforts. The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified him as 43-year-old Erik Mahoney. The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner was listed as homicide.
Mattawa PD receives school security grant
MATTAWA, Wash. — The Mattawa Police Department has received a grant designed to help improve security in the Wahluke School District. The $372,750 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris said some of the money will be used to hire a school safety specialist. The school safety specialist will be a new position in the school district, and will be in charge of the district’s overall security plan. The safety specialist also will review safety and security procedures at each school, Harris said.
“That really is a full-time job,” he said.
The school safety specialist would not be a law enforcement officer. The position would be different from that of a school resource officer. Harris said there’s a substantial difference between what school officials are allowed to do and what law enforcement is allowed to do.
In addition, some of the problems that come up at school don’t — and shouldn’t — require the involvement of the SRO, Harris said, and are better handled by school administrators and the safety specialist. He cited the example of a student who is disrespectful to school staff.
The school safety specialist would act as a liaison with the school resource officer. Harris said the two would work together in determining recommendations on discipline cases.
Work to start on Moses Lake school project
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — After years of fundraising and preparation, the exterior walls of the new gym at the Moses Lake Christian Academy will be going up soon. Crews finished pouring the building’s concrete slab Thursday.
Glenn Knopp, MLCA board chairman, said the walls should start going up within the next two to three weeks, with the goal of completing the exterior by late October. Over the winter “we’ll be doing all the inside work,” Knopp said.
“As funds allow. We still have to raise money,” said board vice-chairman Fred Meise.
The new gym will seat about 500 people when it’s finished. The total project cost was estimated at about $1.3 million.
Academy officials started raising money for the project in 2015. Officials purchased the exterior metal shell in 2018, and prep work for the foundation was completed in late February. But the COVID-19 outbreak delayed work on the project, Mise said.
When it’s completed the building will house the gym, locker rooms, concession stand and coaching offices. Knopp said the site is designed so classrooms can be added between the gym and elementary school if necessary.
Law preventing ballot gathering overturned
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana judge on Friday struck down a voter-enacted law that restricted third-party collection of absentee ballots after several Native American groups argued they rely on ballot collection efforts to vote.
The Ballot Interference Prevention Act exacerbated the barriers many rural Native Americans face in voting, which include difficulties in traveling to post offices and polling places, and is unconstitutional, District Judge Jessica Fehr ruled. The law is known as BIPA.
“Indigenous people have historically been and continue to be disenfranchised, and BIPA was yet another barrier standing in the way of Indigenous people exercising their fundamental right to vote,” Alex Rate, legal director for the ACLU of Montana, said in a statement after Fehr issued the ruling.
Rate added: “Ballot collection efforts are an important way to get out the vote on rural reservations, and with this ruling those efforts can proceed.”
The law said caregivers and family members who turn in someone else’s ballot are asked to sign a registry. The law also limited each person to collecting six ballots.
The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Montana and the Native American Rights Fund challenged the law in March and were granted a restraining order to block its enforcement during the June primary election.
Police identify man killed in double shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police have identified 18-year-old Andrew Rosas as the person shot to death Tuesday night in a park.
An 18-year-old woman who was also shot remains in stable condition at a local hospital, the Statesman Journal reported.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at Hoover School Park, according to Lt. Debbie Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Salem Police Department.